^

Headlines

DOJ asks Supreme Court: Deny Duterte kids' petition

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 18, 2025 | 7:27pm
DOJ asks Supreme Court: Deny Duterte kids' petition
This photo shows the facade of the Supreme Court in Padre Faura St. in Manila.
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) asked the Supreme Court to deny the habeas corpus petition filed by former President Rodrigo Duterte's children, arguing that the petitions are already "moot."

The government's response, filed by Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty, follows the recusal of the Office of the Solicitor General from representing the government respondents in the consolidated petition.

The DOJ argued that the petitions are moot, as the government-respondents no longer have physical custody of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"It is indubitable that, at the time the instant Petitions were filed, FPRRD was no longer in the custody of Philippine authorities and was on his way to The Hague, Netherlands, where he was ultimately detained at the ICC (International Criminal Court) Detention facility. This was subsequently confirmed by the ICC through the issuance of a Transfer of Custody," DOJ's response read.

The DOJ also said that the cooperation extended by the government to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) is outside the scope of judicial review and is considered a "political question."

"The political question being a function of the separation of powers, the courts will not normally interfere with the workings of another co-equal branch unless the case shows a clear need for the courts to step in to uphold the law and the Constitution," the DOJ said.

Additionally, the Justice department pointed out that the government is merely complying with its international obligations by extending its assistance to Interpol.

"Thus, in extending assistance to the INTERPOL, the GRP, led by the President, is merely complying with its international obligations and performing his role as the chief architect of the country's foreign policy," the DOJ said.

"This, naturally, is well within the President's discretion to do so, and the exercise thereof is patently a political question, which is beyond the review power of the courts," it added.

The DOJ filed its response on behalf of the government after the OSG stepped down from representing them in the consolidated petitions on March 17. This was because the OSG believes the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines.

The Supreme Court has ordered Duterte's children — Veronica, Sebastian, and Paolo — to respond to the DOJ's comment. The petitions were filed after their father’s arrest on March 11 upon his return from Hong Kong.

In their petition, Duterte's children challenged the legality of their father's arrest through a habeas corpus plea.

The former president was formally charged on March 14 for "alleged criminal responsibility" in connection with crimes against humanity (murder), related to extrajudicial killings during his administration.

The charges cover incidents between Nov. 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019.

DOJ

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

ICC

OFFICE OF SOLICITOR GENERAL

RODRIGO DUTERTE

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SolGen recuses self from Duterte&rsquo;s habeas corpus plea

SolGen recuses self from Duterte’s habeas corpus plea

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General, the government’s chief legal defender, has recused itself from the habeas corpus...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte&rsquo;s ICC trial&rsquo;

‘Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte’s ICC trial’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte would proceed despite the current ordeal of her father, former president...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero&rsquo;s burial

Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero’s burial

By Edith Regalado | 20 hours ago
President Marcos was being ungrateful for allowing the International Criminal Court to arrest and send former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos, a vocal supporter of the Duterte family, wants an investigation on the arrest and turnover to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Interim release of Duterte less likely due to supporters' 'bullying' of victims, judges &ndash; lawyer
play

Interim release of Duterte less likely due to supporters' 'bullying' of victims, judges – lawyer

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The online disinformation campaign surrounding the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte may backfire, particularly concerning...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
'Bring PRRD home'? Remulla says Duterte's transfer to ICC a 'done deal'

'Bring PRRD home'? Remulla says Duterte's transfer to ICC a 'done deal'

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla responded to calls to bring former President Rodrigo Duterte back to the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to Guevarra: Assess if you can still serve as Solicitor General
play

Palace to Guevarra: Assess if you can still serve as Solicitor General

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Malacañang advised Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra to assess whether he could still perform his duties following...
Headlines
fbtw
Pork producers urge consultations as retail prices surpass P400 per kilo despite price cap

Pork producers urge consultations as retail prices surpass P400 per kilo despite price cap

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
After the Department of Agriculture found that only one in five pork retailers complied with the agreed maximum suggested...
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD begins phone distribution to 4Ps members, prioritizes 'survival level' households

DSWD begins phone distribution to 4Ps members, prioritizes 'survival level' households

5 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development began distributing mobile phones to select Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with