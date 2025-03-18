^

Headlines

Prosecution panel secures Senate rooms for VP Sara’s impeachment trial preps

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 18, 2025 | 6:27pm
Prosecution panel secures Senate rooms for VP Saraâ€™s impeachment trial preps
House Secretary General Reginald Velasco and Senate Secretary Renato Bantug inspect the Senate session hall on Tuesday, March 18, which will serve as an impeachment court for Vice President Sara Duterte’s trial.
The Philippine STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has approved the House prosecution panel’s request for rooms to use in preparing for Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said.

Visiting the Senate on Tuesday, March 18, Velasco and some House personnel checked the spaces and facilities available for the prosecution panel and impeachment secretariat.

They were accompanied by Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. who showed them the Sen. Arturo M. Tolentino Room, which has been designated as the prosecution panel's office for the impeachment proceedings.

For the trial itself, the Senate session hall will serve as the venue. Velasco said he is satisfied with the planned setup.

“This is our first visit here, and we are very happy with the setup. We have no comments, no complaints, but we are happy that the Senate is joining us. We are one in this forthcoming event,” he said during an ambush interview. 

The same venue was used for the impeachment trial of the late Chief Justice Renato Corona in May 2012 during the administration of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

If the House has any requests or concerns regarding the designated facilities, Velasco said recommendations will be made only after assessing the available spaces in the Senate.

However, the House of Representatives will also have an office for “some backroom operations,” he said. The same room will be used by the impeachment secretariat and other House officials during the trial. 

According to the Senate's tentative schedule, House prosecutors will present the articles of impeachment on June 2, coinciding with Congress’ resumption after the 2025 midterm elections.

The Senate is set to approve the rules of procedure for impeachment trials on the same day, while senators will convene as an impeachment court and take their oath on June 3.

Pre-trial proceedings are scheduled from June 24 to July 25, with the trial itself set to begin on July 30 under the 20th Congress.

Some senators have also begun fitting their robes for the impeachment trial. The House prosecution panel, on the other hand, has recently disclosed their assignments while preparing for the presentation of impeachment articles. 

Duterte was impeached on February 5 by 215 House lawmakers based on the fourth impeachment complaint, which cited culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption and other high crimes as grounds.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SENATE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SolGen recuses self from Duterte&rsquo;s habeas corpus plea

SolGen recuses self from Duterte’s habeas corpus plea

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General, the government’s chief legal defender, has recused itself from the habeas corpus...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte&rsquo;s ICC trial&rsquo;

‘Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte’s ICC trial’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte would proceed despite the current ordeal of her father, former president...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero&rsquo;s burial

Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero’s burial

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
President Marcos was being ungrateful for allowing the International Criminal Court to arrest and send former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos, a vocal supporter of the Duterte family, wants an investigation on the arrest and turnover to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace hits Duterte's appointment of 'Chinese national' Michael Yang

Palace hits Duterte's appointment of 'Chinese national' Michael Yang

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Malacañang criticized former president Rodrigo Duterte for appointing a reported Chinese national in an executive position...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Public urged to vaccinate pets, avail of PhilHealth rabies package

Public urged to vaccinate pets, avail of PhilHealth rabies package

1 hour ago
The advisory comes as the country marks Rabies Awareness Month this March, an annual campaign aimed at eradicating the deadly...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
'Bring PRRD home'? Remulla says Duterte's transfer to ICC a 'done deal'

'Bring PRRD home'? Remulla says Duterte's transfer to ICC a 'done deal'

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla responded to calls to bring former President Rodrigo Duterte back to the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to Guevarra: Assess if you can still serve as Solicitor General

Palace to Guevarra: Assess if you can still serve as Solicitor General

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Malacañang advised Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra to assess whether he could still perform his duties following...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with