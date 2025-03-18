^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

March 18, 2025 | 5:13pm
A worker of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety dismantles illegal campaign posters as part of the local government’s Oplan Baklas yesterday.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here.

SolGen recuses self from Duterte&rsquo;s habeas corpus plea

SolGen recuses self from Duterte’s habeas corpus plea

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General, the government’s chief legal defender, has recused itself from the habeas corpus...
&lsquo;Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte&rsquo;s ICC trial&rsquo;

‘Sara impeachment trial to proceed despite Duterte’s ICC trial’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte would proceed despite the current ordeal of her father, former president...
Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero&rsquo;s burial

Baste to Marcos: My father gave yours hero’s burial

By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
President Marcos was being ungrateful for allowing the International Criminal Court to arrest and send former president Rodrigo...
Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

Imee wants Duterte arrest probed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos, a vocal supporter of the Duterte family, wants an investigation on the arrest and turnover to the International...
Palace hits Duterte's appointment of 'Chinese national' Michael Yang

Palace hits Duterte's appointment of 'Chinese national' Michael Yang

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Malacañang criticized former president Rodrigo Duterte for appointing a reported Chinese national in an executive position...
DSWD begins phone distribution to 4Ps members, prioritizes 'survival level' households

DSWD begins phone distribution to 4Ps members, prioritizes 'survival level' households

2 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development began distributing mobile phones to select Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program...
DOJ to represent government respondents in Duterte's habeas corpus petition

DOJ to represent government respondents in Duterte's habeas corpus petition

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
The Department of Justice announced that it will represent the government respondents in the consolidated habeas corpus petitions...
BI alarmed by increasing number of Filipinos lured by overseas scammers

BI alarmed by increasing number of Filipinos lured by overseas scammers

4 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has issued a warning about the increasing number of Filipino trafficking victims who are illegally...
Interim release of Duterte less likely due to supporters' 'bullying' of victims, judges &ndash; lawyer
play

Interim release of Duterte less likely due to supporters' 'bullying' of victims, judges – lawyer

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The online disinformation campaign surrounding the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte may backfire, particularly concerning...
MRT-3 general manager sacked over escalator malfunction

MRT-3 general manager sacked over escalator malfunction

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
The general manager of the Metro Rail Transit-3 has been dismissed following an escalator malfunction that left at least 10...
