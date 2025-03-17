^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

March 17, 2025 | 10:02am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections (Comelec) personnel insert official ballots into machines for verification at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City on Jan. 15, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

‘Give Duterte copy of evidence for ICC trial’

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The prosecution should provide the camp of former president Rodrigo Duterte a copy of all the evidence against him, in preparation...
ICC judge not spared from fake news

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
People praised her “no-nonsense” and “surgical” handling of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Bato surfaces; Baste vows to fight back

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 11 hours ago
Reelectionist Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has finally shown his face in public for the first time since the March 11 arrest of former...
All admin bets in Senate win circle – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Sixteen Senate candidates, including all from the administration slate, are within the winning margin based on the February...
Rice max SRP led to P15/kilo price drop – DA

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The maximum suggested retail price (SRP) on imported rice has resulted in a drop of P15 per kilo in the cost of the staple...
Bong Go, supporters call for Duterte’s return in prayer rally

13 hours ago
Thousands gathered at Liwasang Bonifacio on Saturday, March 15, calling for the return of former President Rodrigo Duterte....
Asian bishops appoint Cardinal Ambo David as head of synodality commission

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
Kalookan Bishop and President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David,...
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
PNP prepared to assist if Interpol requests arrest of Duterte allies linked to killings

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
The PNP said that it is ready to aid the IInterpol in apprehending any individuals involved with former President Rodrigo...
ICC may soon allow drug war victims to speak in chamber

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
The victims of the war on drugs during former President Rodrigo Duterte's presidency may soon be allowed to speak at the...
