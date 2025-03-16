Bong Go, supporters call for Duterteâ€™s return in prayer rally

^

Bong Go, supporters call for Duterte’s return in prayer rally

March 16, 2025 | 9:55pm
Bong Go, supporters call for Duterte's return in prayer rally

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands gathered at Liwasang Bonifacio on Saturday, March 15, calling for the return of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, visibly emotional, raised concerns over Duterte’s health in detention abroad.

During the “Bring PRRD Home” prayer rally, Go said Duterte has been denied access to his regular medication.

“Hindi nga n’ya alam kung ano ‘yung gamot na iniinom n’ya. Binibigay sa kanya ng nurse n’ya. Anong gusto nilang gawin kay Tatay Digong?” he said.

Go recalled that Duterte chose to face legal proceedings despite warnings.

“Hindi naman tatakas si Tatay Digong. Maraming nagpapayo sa kanya, pero mas pinili niyang umuwi at harapin,” he said.

He also called on politicians who benefited from Duterte’s leadership to show support.

“Anim na taon kayong pinansin ni Tatay Digong. ‘Yung iba d’yan, pinupuntahan pa namin ‘yung birthday. Nakakatulog pa ba kayo?” he asked.

Go further alleged that even Duterte’s basic needs were withheld.

“Pati tsinelas n’ya, wala,” he said. “Ang lamig doon.”

He also shared a call with Duterte’s daughter, Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, who was distraught over her father’s situation.

“Sabi n’ya sa akin, ‘Ninong, ikaw na muna ang tatay ko. Wala na akong tatay,’” Go recounted.

Calling for unity, Go urged Filipinos to stand behind Duterte. “Ito ‘yung panahon magkaisa tayo para kay Tatay Digong,” he said, vowing to care for him. “Hanggang sa pagtanda n’ya, hanggang sa kamatayan n’ya, hindi ko po s’ya iwanan.”

Supporters chanted “Duterte! Duterte!” and “Bring him home!” as religious leaders led prayers. The event included performances, testimonies and video presentations on Duterte’s arrest.

Go ended with a plea to authorities: “Sana, ibalik n’yo po dito sa amin. Nangungulila po ang Pilipino.”

RODRIGO DUTERTE
