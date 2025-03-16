^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

March 16, 2025 | 11:16am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker verifies printed ballots which will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

ICC pre-trial on Rodrigo Duterte 'fair' — Palace

ICC pre-trial on Rodrigo Duterte ‘fair’ — Palace

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 21 hours ago
Malacañang has described the International Criminal Court’s pre-trial proceedings on former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
Drug war ‘ground zero’ cited in ICC cases vs Duterte

By EJ Macababbad | 12 hours ago
One of the incidents cited by the prosecution in charging former president Rodrigo Duterte with crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court was the “one-time, big-time” police...
Headlines
PNP: No mass resignations

PNP: No mass resignations

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday denied allegations that police officers are resigning en masse due to the arrest...
Headlines
People are free to protest Duterte arrest – Palace

People are free to protest Duterte arrest – Palace

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
The government will not stop the public, especially supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte, from voicing their sentiments...
Headlines
Palace: UniTeam breakup didn't lead to Duterte arrest

Palace: UniTeam breakup didn’t lead to Duterte arrest

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
With or without the falling out between President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte, the administration will do the same...
Headlines
Comelec: Over 68 million ballots printed

Comelec: Over 68 million ballots printed

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday announced the completion of printing of the official ballots to be used in the...
Headlines
G7 ministers hit China coercive actions at sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
The seven most powerful democracies in the world collectively called the Group of Seven and the 27-member European Union have again slammed China for its “illicit, provocative, coercive and dangerous actions”...
Headlines
Only 38% of voters have 12 Senate picks

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
With only two months left before the May 12 elections, a majority of Filipino voters still have not come up with a complete Senate slate, a recent survey conducted by Pulse Asia showed.
Headlines
House leaders call for punishment of lawyer spreading &lsquo;fake news&rsquo;

House leaders call for punishment of lawyer spreading ‘fake news’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Lawyers who spread fake news must be punished.
Headlines
