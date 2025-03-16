^

Headlines

House leaders call for punishment of lawyer spreading ‘fake news’

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
March 16, 2025 | 12:00am
House leaders call for punishment of lawyer spreading â€˜fake newsâ€™
Stock photo shows a woman on a laptop showing "fake news."
memyselfaneye / Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyers who spread fake news must be punished.

This was the sentiment of several House leaders, who are criticizing lawyer Raul Lambino’s alleged dissemination of false information pertaining to the Supreme Court (SC)’s “issuance” of a temporary restraining order (TRO) on former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest.

House assistant majority leader and Zambales 1st district Rep. Jay Khonghun said that if Lambino falsely claimed about the existence of a TRO during the latter’s livestream on March 11, then he should be punished for violation of the Code of Ethics of lawyers.

Khonghun emphasized that legal professionals have a duty to uphold the truth and should be held accountable for spreading misinformation.

“If (he is) the one who spread it, he is accountable for the lawyers’ ethics. Lawyers ought not to spread fake news. They should never tell lies. So, they have to be accountable for each word that they utter,” Khonghun said in a Zoom press conference on March 13.

The SC recently denied the petition filed by Duterte and Sen. Ronald dela Rosa seeking to halt government agencies’ cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating Duterte for crimes against humanity.

Khonghun emphasized that the SC ruling upholds due process and affirms that no one can use the law to evade accountability.

“In the absence of a TRO, it means government agencies are not immediately barred from cooperating, especially with the Interpol (International Police) pertaining to a warrant of arrest of the former president. No one can use the law to shield them from accountability and responsibility,” he said.

The false reports about a TRO surfaced on the night Duterte was arrested and transferred to the Netherlands to face trial before the ICC.

The SC had already clarified that no TRO was issued.

FAKE NEWS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte at ICC: Raps for 43 drug killings

Duterte at ICC: Raps for 43 drug killings

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque surfaced at The Hague in the Netherlands yesterday ahead of the initial appearance...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC bares charges vs Duterte: Murder of at least 43 people in Davao and nationwide drug war
play

ICC bares charges vs Duterte: Murder of at least 43 people in Davao and nationwide drug war

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The International Criminal Court formally presented charges to former President Rodrigo Duterte during his first court appearance...
Headlines
fbtw
FULL TEXT: Rodrigo Duterte's first court appearance before the ICC
play

FULL TEXT: Rodrigo Duterte's first court appearance before the ICC

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Here is the full transcript of former President Rodrigo Duterte's initial appearance before the International Criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
What lies ahead for Duterte at ICC?

What lies ahead for Duterte at ICC?

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Two days after he was placed under custody, former president Rodrigo Duterte was scheduled to appear for the first time yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Former &lsquo;tokhang&rsquo; cop denied Canadian residency

Former ‘tokhang’ cop denied Canadian residency

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
For allegedly being “complicit in the crimes committed by Philippine state authorities” during the implementation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippines can name ‘West Philippine Sea,’ says AI tool

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has the right to assign names to maritime zones that are part of its jurisdiction like the West Philippine Sea, according to an artificial intelligence tool created by social media platform X, formerly...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines partners with allies vs 2025 election cyber threats

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Amid rising cyber threats, including potential interference from China, the Philippines is strengthening its cybersecurity cooperation with Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Malaysia ahead of the May 2025 midterm...
Headlines
fbtw
Leni, Leila reunite in Naga

Leni, Leila reunite in Naga

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
For former vice president Leni Robredo, the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte is a “first step towards accountability...
Headlines
fbtw
Due process, witness rights: What the ICC does differently

Due process, witness rights: What the ICC does differently

By Chelsea Visto | 8 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte has begun his legal battle at the International Criminal Court, facing a pre-trial proceeding...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with