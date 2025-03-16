Leni, Leila reunite in Naga

MANILA, Philippines — For former vice president Leni Robredo, the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte is a “first step towards accountability and justice.”

At a press conference with former senator Leila de Lima, who is running as first nominee of Mamamayang Liberal (ML) party-list, Robredo said current discussions about due process remind her of what happened to De Lima during Duterte’s administration.

“All this talk about everything that’s happening about due process, about how unfair everything is, I always go back to her situation,” Robredo said.

“I saw her situation, which is far from (Duterte’s) situation right now,” she added, referring to the International Criminal Court’s detention facilities.

“She had to endure all of that because she followed due process, she faced the charges against her, no matter how difficult and unfair,” Robredo said.

De Lima, who initiated an investigation into the drug war when she was senator, was detained for seven years over drug charges that have since been dismissed.

Robredo also expressed her support for De Lima in the upcoming elections, citing the former senator’s commitment to social justice and good governance.

Robredo emphasized De Lima’s vast experience as a former chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights, as secretary of the Department of Justice and as a former senator that made her deserving of her vote.

“I will vote for the Mamamayang Liberal, not only because of the Liberal Party. I will vote for them because of first nominee, Leila de Lima,” Robredo declared. — Jose Rodel Clapano