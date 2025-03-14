^

DMW closes firm illegally recruiting Pinoy aircraft mechanics for US jobs

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 4:46pm
The building of the Department of Migrant Workers in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila as seen in this April 2023 snapshot on Google Streetview.
Google Streetview / screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers shut down on Thursday, March 13, an unlicensed recruitment firm that had been illegally recruiting Filipino aircraft mechanics for employment in the United States. 

Operating from Mabalacat City, Pampanga, the firm AEROSTRATEGIES INC. was found recruiting workers for positions in Texas without proper authorization from the Philippine government, according to the DMW on Friday, March 14.

"We will not allow illegal recruiters to take advantage of our overseas applicants," said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac. "This firm deceived job seekers by misrepresenting itself as an aviation consultancy."

The closure was carried out by the DMW's Migrant Workers Protection Bureau in coordination with local government authorities  

According to the DMW, AEROSTRATEGIES INC. lured job seekers with promises of employment in Texas with a monthly salary of $3,344 (approximately P193,500).

Investigators had discovered multiple violations, including the company's use of a fraudulent business address. While operating from Pampanga, its officially listed address in San Andres Bukid, Manila was found to be merely a transient lodging house.

"We urge all job applicants to verify the legitimacy of recruitment agencies with the DMW before engaging in any overseas employment offers and fake promises," Cacdac said.

Blacklisted

The DMW has placed the company's key officers on its blacklist and permanently barred them from participating in overseas recruitment activities. 

The department has also recommended cancellation of the company's business permit in Mabalacat City and revocation of its Securities and Exchange Commission registration.

Victims of AEROSTRATEGIES INC. are encouraged to report their cases to the MWPB through the hotline (+63 2 8721-0619), email ([email protected]), or Facebook page for assistance in filing complaints.?????????

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
