No favors for Bato, others if Interpol issues warrants â€” Palace

No favors for Bato, others if Interpol issues warrants — Palace

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 4:41pm
Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa answers questions from the media during a press conference at the Senate in Pasay City on September 18, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Palace said there will be no special treatment for Sen. Bato dela Rosa or other drug war suspects should the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issue additional arrest warrants.

In a major shift, the government surrendered former President Rodrigo Duterte to the ICC on Tuesday, despite previous assurances that it would not cooperate with the court. However, the Palace clarified that it still has an obligation to Interpol.

Should Interpol pursue other possible suspects, the government will comply, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said on Friday, March 14.

"Pareho pa rin po. Hindi po kasi tayo pwede mamili. Kung ito po ay ginawa po at nakipag-coordinate, makipagtulungan sa Interpol, dahil ang dating pangulo ang subject ng warrant of arrest, hindi po tayo pwede mamili, wala po pwedeng special treatment," Castro said when asked about the possibility of Dela Rosa being arrested.

(It will be the same. We cannot pick and choose. If this was done in coordination with Interpol because the former president was the subject of the warrant, we cannot make exceptions—there will be no special treatment.)

If a valid arrest warrant is issued and processed through Interpol, the government will carry out its obligations, she added.

While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously vowed that the Philippines would not cooperate with the ICC, the Palace never ruled out working with Interpol.

Following Duterte’s arrest over crimes against humanity, speculation has grown over who could be next. Dela Rosa, who served as Duterte’s top police chief during the war on drugs, is rumored to be a potential target for an ICC warrant.

Dela Rosa, once a staunch ally of the administration, has now criticized Marcos. He previously claimed that the president personally assured him that he would not allow the ICC to touch even a single hair on his head.

While the Palace did not directly confirm whether such an exchange took place, Castro emphasized that Marcos never said he would refuse to work with Interpol.

"Wala po kami napag-usapan kung personal niya po itong nasabi. Sa atin pong pagkakaalam, ang kaniyang [Marcos] sinabi ay wala po at hindi po, wala pong jurisdiction ang ICC, at hindi po makikialam, hindi makikipag-cooperate, ang administrasyon ang ICC. Pero never naman niya nabanggit na hindi tayo makikipagtulungan sa Interpol," Castro said.

(We have not discussed whether he personally said this. As far as we know, Marcos stated that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines and that the administration would not cooperate with the ICC. But he never said we would refuse to work with Interpol.)

While Dela Rosa’s reaction was expected, the Palace maintained that he cannot dictate the government's response.

BONGBONG MARCOS

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

ICC

RODRIGO DUTERTE
