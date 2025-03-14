MalacaÃ±ang paid for Duterteâ€™s flight to The Hague; other expenses personal

^

Malacañang paid for Duterte’s flight to The Hague; other expenses personal

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 3:08pm
Composite photo shows former President Rodrigo Duterte on board the private jet, with tail number RP-C5219, headed for The Hague, Netherlands.
Former NICA director Alex Paul Monteagudo via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — While the plane that transported former president Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague was funded by the Philippine government, he will have to cover all other expenses, including legal fees.

Duterte was arrested and transferred to face the International Criminal Court (ICC) on March 11, where he now awaits trial for crimes against humanity linked to his bloody war on drugs. The campaign resulted in at least 6,000 deaths, though human rights groups estimate the toll could be as high as 30,000.

During a press briefing in Malacañang, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed that the Philippine government paid for the flight.

“Opo. Ina-admit po na ang Palasyo po ang nagbayad, ang gobyerno po,” Castro said. 

(Yes. We admit that the Palace was the one that paid, the government did.) 

She explained that this was part of the Philippine government's assistance to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol). However, the Palace did not disclose the total cost of the transport.

The former president is scheduled to appear before the ICC on the evening of March 14, Philippine time.

While the government facilitated Duterte’s transfer, Castro clarified that the country has no jurisdiction over the proceedings at the ICC. However, she said the administration is committed to ensuring that Duterte receives due process.

Duterte, however, will be responsible for his legal defense and all related costs.

“Kahit nga sa mga complainants, hindi po 'yan talaga sagot ng gobyerno kasi may kanya-kanya po silang abogado at sabi nga po natin, wala tayo responsibilidad o wala tayo hand over the ICC proceedings,” Castro said. 

(Even for the complainants, the government really will not shoulder that because they have their own lawyers and like we said, we do not have any responsibility or we do not have a hand over the ICC proceedings.) 

Meanwhile, the ICC may request the freezing of Duterte’s assets while the trial is ongoing. The Palace said it would comply if Philippine law permits such a move.

"Everything we do here is based on the law," Castro added in Filipino.

Duterte’s plane departed the Philippines for the Netherlands on the same day as his arrest. He arrived in The Hague on March 13 and was formally placed under ICC custody.

