No basis for â€˜emergency situationâ€™ claims in Metro Manila, says NCR police

No basis for ‘emergency situation’ claims in Metro Manila, says NCR police

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 14, 2025 | 12:17pm
Photos show an aerial shot of Quezon City on February 10, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) dismissed online claims of a possible “emergency situation” in Metro Manila, saying they have no basis.

In a statement on Friday, March 14, the NCRPO said its monitoring flagged a recent Facebook post by an unidentified user “advising residents to make preparations” for an alleged emergency in Metro Manila.

“We maintain however that, as of now, there is no credible information monitored by our intelligence units that would suggest any form of threat in Metro Manila,” the NCRPO said. 

Similar posts have circulated online sharing alarmist views, urging Filipinos to withdraw cash and stock up on food on a speculative basis that “something big” is about to happen.

“Our stringent security measures are already established in coordination with other security agencies and contingency plans are also in place for any unusual occurrence in the security situation,” the NCRPO added. 

Police authorities also said its intelligence report shows that “there is no information of any security threat.”

These fear-mongering, sensationalized claims surfaced amid former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest on crimes against humanity charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The NCRPO has already begun investigating the post to identify the user behind the Facebook page “Maranao TV,” which shared the video claiming a public emergency.

“An investigation is now underway to determine the identity of the person in the video and the facts and circumstances surrounding the Facebook post,” it said. 

Metro Manila police urged the public to “be very discerning” of social media posts and stay calm, assuring that no signs of an emergency have been reported in the region.

“Immediately report to the nearest police station information of any suspicious persons and events for immediate and appropriate actions, as authorized under the Police Operational Procedures of the Philippine National Police,” it added. 

Following calls from Duterte’s supporters to rally on EDSA and “recreate” the People Power movement that ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the PNP and NCRPO placed the country on “heightened alert” from March 11 to 13.

This status requires all uniformed personnel to implement proactive security measures, especially those conducting police operations.

Despite this, the PNP reported that the overall peace and order situation remains generally stable but said they continue to stay vigilant.

Duterte is in The Hague, Netherlands under the ICC’s custody and will be making his first appearance before the Pre-Trial Chamber I on Friday evening (PST).

METRO MANILA

NCRPO

RODRIGO DUTERTE
DILG chief: OP paid for Duterte jet

DILG chief: OP paid for Duterte jet

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The Office of the President  paid for the chartered plane used to bring former president Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC takes custody of Duterte

ICC takes custody of Duterte

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The International Criminal Court  has formally taken custody of former president Rodrigo Duterte as it prepared to schedule...
Headlines
fbtw
Villars voice support for embattled Duterte

Villars voice support for embattled Duterte

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The Villars have come out to voice their support and sympathies for former president Rodrigo Duterte, with Sen. Cynthia Villar...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC won&rsquo;t touch &lsquo;even a hair&rsquo; on you, Marcos allegedly assures Bato

ICC won’t touch ‘even a hair’ on you, Marcos allegedly assures Bato

By Jean Mangaluz | 21 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reportedly promised Sen. Bato Dela Rosa that he would not allow the International...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato turns to Senate for protection from ICC arrest
play

Bato turns to Senate for protection from ICC arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 20 hours ago
Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa is seeking temporary protection from the Senate as he faces the possibility of arrest...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Australia issues travel advisory amid possible unrest in Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Australia has issued a travel advisory urging its nationals traveling to the Philippines to exercise caution, warning that there is an “increased risk of demonstrations and civil unrest following recent e...
Headlines
fbtw
AI says China&rsquo;s 9-dash line has no legal basis

AI says China’s 9-dash line has no legal basis

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
Even artificial intelligence (AI) acknowledges that the so-called nine-dash-line claim of China in the South China Sea is...
Headlines
fbtw

PNP eyes charges vs Honeylet, Medialdea

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is eyeing criminal complaints against Honeylet Avanceña, the common-law wife of former president Rodrigo Duterte, for supposedly hurting a policewoman during a standoff at the...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI to probe vloggers, online trolls spreading fake news

NBI to probe vloggers, online trolls spreading fake news

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation will investigate vloggers and trolls spreading false information and fake news on social...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos opens grain terminal in Batangas

Marcos opens grain terminal in Batangas

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday led the inauguration of a P278.3-million grain terminal in Batangas City, which will consolidate...
Headlines
fbtw
