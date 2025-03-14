No basis for â€˜emergency situationâ€™ claims in Metro Manila, says NCR police

No basis for ‘emergency situation’ claims in Metro Manila, says NCR police

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) dismissed online claims of a possible “emergency situation” in Metro Manila, saying they have no basis.

In a statement on Friday, March 14, the NCRPO said its monitoring flagged a recent Facebook post by an unidentified user “advising residents to make preparations” for an alleged emergency in Metro Manila.

“We maintain however that, as of now, there is no credible information monitored by our intelligence units that would suggest any form of threat in Metro Manila,” the NCRPO said.

Similar posts have circulated online sharing alarmist views, urging Filipinos to withdraw cash and stock up on food on a speculative basis that “something big” is about to happen.

“Our stringent security measures are already established in coordination with other security agencies and contingency plans are also in place for any unusual occurrence in the security situation,” the NCRPO added.

Police authorities also said its intelligence report shows that “there is no information of any security threat.”

These fear-mongering, sensationalized claims surfaced amid former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest on crimes against humanity charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The NCRPO has already begun investigating the post to identify the user behind the Facebook page “Maranao TV,” which shared the video claiming a public emergency.

“An investigation is now underway to determine the identity of the person in the video and the facts and circumstances surrounding the Facebook post,” it said.

Metro Manila police urged the public to “be very discerning” of social media posts and stay calm, assuring that no signs of an emergency have been reported in the region.

“Immediately report to the nearest police station information of any suspicious persons and events for immediate and appropriate actions, as authorized under the Police Operational Procedures of the Philippine National Police,” it added.

Following calls from Duterte’s supporters to rally on EDSA and “recreate” the People Power movement that ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the PNP and NCRPO placed the country on “heightened alert” from March 11 to 13.

This status requires all uniformed personnel to implement proactive security measures, especially those conducting police operations.

Despite this, the PNP reported that the overall peace and order situation remains generally stable but said they continue to stay vigilant.

Duterte is in The Hague, Netherlands under the ICC’s custody and will be making his first appearance before the Pre-Trial Chamber I on Friday evening (PST).