LIVE updates: Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague for ICC case

Rodrigo Duterte having lunch on the Gulfstream jeton the Gulfstream jet during a refueling stopduring a refueling stop in Dubai yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte is now in the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, where he will face charges over his bloody war on drugs.

Duterte recently said he is prepared to accept responsibility as the ICC moves forward with its case.

The international tribunal has found "reasonable grounds" to charge him with murder as a crime against humanity, calling him an "indirect co-perpetrator" in the anti-drug campaign.

