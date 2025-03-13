^

LIVE updates: Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague for ICC case

March 13, 2025 | 4:44pm
LIVE updates: Rodrigo Duterte in The Hague for ICC case
Rodrigo Duterte having lunch on the Gulfstream jeton the Gulfstream jet during a refueling stopduring a refueling stop in Dubai yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte is now in the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, where he will face charges over his bloody war on drugs.

Duterte recently said he is prepared to accept responsibility as the ICC moves forward with its case.

The international tribunal has found "reasonable grounds" to charge him with murder as a crime against humanity, calling him an "indirect co-perpetrator" in the anti-drug campaign.

Stay updated on the latest developments on Duterte’s legal battle in The Hague. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

Palace on VP remark: What state kidnapping?

Palace on VP remark: What state kidnapping?

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
There’s no way former president Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and flight to the Netherlands could be considered “state...
ICC prosecutor explains basis for Duterte arrest, thanks victims' courage
play

ICC prosecutor explains basis for Duterte arrest, thanks victims' courage

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte is an "important" moment for victims, said International Criminal...
Cory grandson frowns on calls for people power

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Loyalists of former president Rodrigo Duterte invoking the people power revolution have hollow principles, according to the grandson of democracy stalwarts Corazon and Ninoy Aquino.
Sara, Paolo off to Netherlands

Sara, Paolo off to Netherlands

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Hours after their father was flown to The Hague to face the International Criminal Court (ICC), siblings Vice President Sara...
Bato turns to Senate for protection from ICC arrest

Bato turns to Senate for protection from ICC arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa is seeking temporary protection from the Senate as he faces the possibility of arrest...
Erwin Tulfo cleared again as Comelec dismisses 2nd disqualification bid

Erwin Tulfo cleared again as Comelec dismisses 2nd disqualification bid

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS Party-list) is no longer facing a disqualification petition as of Thursday, March 13, after...
Philippines embassy provides Duterte with assistance

Philippines embassy provides Duterte with assistance

4 hours ago
The Philippine Embassy in the Netherlands has extended consular assistance to former President Rodrigo Duterte and implemented...
Rodrigo Duterte&rsquo;s final words before ICC custody: 'So be it'

Rodrigo Duterte’s final words before ICC custody: 'So be it'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Just before former President Rodrigo Duterte was taken into the International Criminal Court’s custody, he seemed to...
