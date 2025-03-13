^

Erwin Tulfo cleared again as Comelec dismisses 2nd disqualification bid

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 2:29pm
Erwin Tulfo cleared again as Comelec dismisses 2nd disqualification bid
ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo files his certificate of candidacy for the position of senator on October 6, 2024.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS Party-list) is no longer facing a disqualification petition as of Thursday, March 13, after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) dismissed the second case filed against him.

The Comelec First Division junked the petition on Tuesday, March 11, citing a technicality — the petitioners failed to provide proof that Tulfo had received a copy of the petition.

This requirement, known as the “proof of service of the petition,” is outlined under Section 4, Paragraph 7 (vii) of Comelec Resolution 11046. 

The provision states: “The Commission may summarily dismiss the Petition on any of the following grounds: The petitioner failed to submit proof of service of the Petition with complete annexes to the respondent or failed to execute an affidavit of service.”

In its decision, the poll body said that without proof of service or an affidavit of service, “it cannot be ascertained whether the respondent received a copy of the petition with complete annexes.”

The petition, filed on February 25 by Berteni Cataluña Causing and the Graft-Free Philippine Foundation Inc., sought to disqualify Tulfo, citing his past libel conviction and issues surrounding his United States citizenship.

Petitioners also argued that Tulfo had violated the Constitution’s ban on political dynasties, as multiple members of his family are seeking or holding congressional seats.

The first petition against Tulfo raised similar allegations but was also dismissed due to missing documents — specifically, the certificates of candidacy (COC) of all respondents, which included not just Erwin but also his relatives.

RELATED: Comelec junks disqualification case vs Tulfo brothers, relatives

The 1987 Constitution states that a law must be passed to define and prohibit political dynasties. However, despite multiple attempts in past Congresses, no House bill on the matter has ever progressed to even second reading.

Tulfo is running for the Senate in the 2025 elections, alongside his brother, broadcaster Ben Tulfo. Their other brother, Sen. Raffy Tulfo, is already serving his first term and has three years remaining. 

If both Erwin and Ben win, there will be three Tulfos in the Senate for the 20th Congress. That’s already one-eight of the 24-member Senate. 

Meanwhile, Raffy’s wife and son are seeking reelection, while their sister is running for a party-list seat in the House of Representatives.

Recent surveys show Erwin and Ben among the top choices for the Senate.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC

COMELEC DISQUALIFICATION CASE

ERWIN TULFO
