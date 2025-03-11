^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 11, 2025 | 5:18pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker verifies printed ballots which will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

ICC prosecutor mum on Duterte arrest warrant

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court neither confirmed nor denied reports that an arrest warrant...
PNP &lsquo;prepared for eventuality&rsquo; if Interpol requests arrest of Duterte
By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
PNP Spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said that the PNP, being a member of Interpol, is duty-bound to cooperate...
Comelec probing reports money distributed at Hong Kong campaign rally

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Reports of vote buying in Hong Kong are being verified by the Commission on Elections following a campaign rally there attended...
Duterte, Sara flying back to Philippines today?

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, are expected to arrive in the country from...
Rodrigo Duterte arrested for crimes against humanity
By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by authorities for crimes against humanity on Tuesday, March 11.
'We hope you feel our pain': Drug war victims hail arrest of Rodrigo Duterte

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
For families of drug war victims and rights activists, Tuesday's arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte delivered...
&lsquo;No safe space for tyrants&rsquo;: Marcos admin urged to cooperate with ICC on Duterte&rsquo;s arrest

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been urged by opposition figures to cooperate fully with the International...
Duterte earned international infamy, praise at home

5 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte earned international infamy for the deadly narcotics crackdown that led to his arrest Tuesday...
LIVE updates: Duterte's return amid ICC arrest warrant

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from Hong Kong on Tuesday, March 11,...
