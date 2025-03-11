After Duterte arrest, CHR calls to protect drug war victims' families

The mother views the coffin of her 3 year old baby Kateleen Myca Ulpina, killed during a sting operation conducted by the police, is seen during her wake in Rodriguez, Rizal, east of Manila on July 5, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights is calling on authorities to guarantee the safety and protection of families of victims of extrajudicial killings following the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant.

"It is crucial to continue to ensure their protection and provide an environment where they can freely testify without fear," the CHR said in a statement Tuesday, March 11, hours after Duterte was taken into police custody.

The commission stressed that creating a secure environment is essential to breaking "the culture of fear and silence" that has prevented many families from seeking justice for victims of Duterte's brutal anti-illegal drugs campaign.

RELATED: LIVE updates: Duterte's return amid ICC arrest warrant

The human rights body's call comes as it acknowledged Tuesday's arrest of Duterte at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after his arrival from Hong Kong.

The ICC has been investigating Duterte for his alleged crimes against humanity when he carried out a brutal anti-illegal drug campaign as president, and earlier, as Davao City mayor.

Human rights groups estimate that up to 30,000 lives were claimed under Duterte's so-called war on drugs from 2016 to 2022, including innocent civilians.

The CHR said it is closely monitoring the case against the former president, having dispatched its own investigators to track its developments.

"CHR underscores that due process is an integral pillar of justice—one that safeguards not only the rights of the accused but also ensures that the voices of victims are heard," the rights body said.

"A fair and impartial legal process is essential in uncovering the truth and, ultimately, holding perpetrators accountable, should guilt be established. This aligns with CHR’s long-standing call for accountability over human rights violations linked to the campaign against illegal drugs under the Duterte administration," it added.

But accountability, for the CHR, extends beyond Duterte alone.

"The Commission also emphasized that accountability does not rest on one individual alone—all those who participated and were complicit in the violations must be held to account," the rights body said.

Despite the Philippines' withdrawal from the Rome Statute in 2018, the CHR noted that the government maintains "existing legal obligations under INTERPOL and other international mechanisms."

The CHR also reaffirmed its openness to cooperating with the ICC investigation.

The surprise arrest of the 79-year-old former president marks the first time a Philippine president has been detained on the orders of the ICC. Duterte was taken into custody after arriving from Hong Kong, where he attended a rally organized by supporters.

RELATED: ‘Not about vengeance’: Duterte now has to answer to EJK victims’ families, says De Lima

Duterte had previously expressed willingness to be investigated by the ICC but initially resisted arrest upon his arrival, saying he would have to "be killed first" before he would go with authorities.

Families of victims of extrajudicial killings have welcomed news of the former president's arrest — a development they believe will end their years-long wait for true accountability and justice.