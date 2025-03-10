^

Headlines

PNP ‘prepared for eventuality’ if Interpol requests arrest of Duterte

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 10, 2025 | 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is '"fully prepared for any eventuality" if the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) requests assistance in arresting former President Rodrigo Duterte.

PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said that, as a member of Interpol, the PNP is duty-bound to cooperate with its requests.

“On the part of the PNP, dadaan tayo sa processo. Kung mayroong hihingi tulong yung Interpol throught their National Central Bureau. The PNP has a legal obligation to reciprocate ‘yong courtesy na ibinibigay po sa atin ng Interpol,” Fajardo said. 

“We are fully prepared for any eventualities po in case po na merong tulong na hihingin sa atin ang Interpol po,” she added. 

The courtesy Fajardo referred to involves the Philippines requesting assistance from Interpol-member countries to apprehend individuals with warrants issued by local courts. Such cases include the apprehension of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo in Indonesia after she fled the Philippines, and expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves, who was captured in Timor-Leste with Interpol's help.

Department of Justice spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano confirmed that the department has not received any notice from Interpol.

Meanwhile, Palace Press Officer and Undersecretary Claire Castro stated that Malacañang has not received any official communication regarding the reported arrest warrant for the former president.

Obligation

Despite the country’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Philippine government is still obliged to comply with Interpol’s requests, according to Clavano. 

In an ambush interview with reporters, Clavano explained that the country is still bound by an international agreement with Interpol.

“If ever there are instructions from the Interpol and of course dahil nagsign po tayo sa international agreement na yan, we are bound to oblige and to respect that,” he said. 

(If ever there are instructions from Interpol and of course, we signed the international agreement, we are bound to oblige and respect that.) 

Rumors of a warrant issued by the ICC began circulating after Duterte left the Philippines for Hong Kong on March 7

It should be noted that China, which has authority over Hong Kong, is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.

Former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo is confident that Duterte will not be arrested by the Interpol in Hong Kong as China has "no relations" with the ICC.

Duterte traveled to Hong Kong to attend a "Pasasalamat kay PRRD with OFWs". He was joined by his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte at the campaign sortie.

Probe against Rodrigo. Meanwhile, the ICC is investigating the former president for alleged crimes against humanity related to the deaths of thousands during his administration’s war on drugs.

Official government records estimate the death toll from the drug war at approximately 6,000. However, both local and international human rights organizations claim the number could be as high as 30,000, primarily involving small-scale drug users and pushers.

DRUG WAR

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC warrant for Duterte out? Government prepared

ICC warrant for Duterte out? Government prepared

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
There is no official word yet from the International Criminal Court on whether or not an arrest warrant has been issued by...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine vessel blocks China ship off Zambales

Philippine vessel blocks China ship off Zambales

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
A Philippine vessel held its position against a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship on Saturday, the Philippine Coast Guard has...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines tells China: Maritime actions not 'theatre' but defense of sovereign rights

Philippines tells China: Maritime actions not 'theatre' but defense of sovereign rights

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
The Philippines has called out China's foreign minister for using "creative analogy" and wordplay to distract...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara, ex-president Duterte in HK for PDP-Laban rally amid ICC arrest warrant rumors

VP Sara, ex-president Duterte in HK for PDP-Laban rally amid ICC arrest warrant rumors

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte joined her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, in Hong Kong for a PDP-Laban sortie, the...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara joins Duterte in Hong Kong for sortie

VP Sara joins Duterte in Hong Kong for sortie

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte joined her father ex-president Rodrigo Duterte in Hong Kong to campaign for senatorial bets yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
What&rsquo;s next for the Free Wi-Fi program? DICT explores cost-effective revamp

What’s next for the Free Wi-Fi program? DICT explores cost-effective revamp

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Eight years after launching efforts to provide free internet access nationwide, the Department of Information and Communications...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte denies involvement in drug war as ICC warrant rumors circulate

Duterte denies involvement in drug war as ICC warrant rumors circulate

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte has denied committing crimes against humanity during his presidency amid rumors that...
Headlines
fbtw
March 11: Fuel prices down for 2nd week straight, near P2 per liter drop

March 11: Fuel prices down for 2nd week straight, near P2 per liter drop

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Motorists can expect fuel prices to drop by almost P2 per liter on Tuesday, March 11, marking the second straight week of...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
 The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm e...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers&rsquo; group wants 35 percent rice tariff reinstated

Farmers’ group wants 35 percent rice tariff reinstated

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) has filed a petition before the Tariff Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with