PNP ‘prepared for eventuality’ if Interpol requests arrest of Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) is '"fully prepared for any eventuality" if the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) requests assistance in arresting former President Rodrigo Duterte.

PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said that, as a member of Interpol, the PNP is duty-bound to cooperate with its requests.

“On the part of the PNP, dadaan tayo sa processo. Kung mayroong hihingi tulong yung Interpol throught their National Central Bureau. The PNP has a legal obligation to reciprocate ‘yong courtesy na ibinibigay po sa atin ng Interpol,” Fajardo said.

“We are fully prepared for any eventualities po in case po na merong tulong na hihingin sa atin ang Interpol po,” she added.

The courtesy Fajardo referred to involves the Philippines requesting assistance from Interpol-member countries to apprehend individuals with warrants issued by local courts. Such cases include the apprehension of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo in Indonesia after she fled the Philippines, and expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves, who was captured in Timor-Leste with Interpol's help.

Department of Justice spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano confirmed that the department has not received any notice from Interpol.

Meanwhile, Palace Press Officer and Undersecretary Claire Castro stated that Malacañang has not received any official communication regarding the reported arrest warrant for the former president.

Obligation

Despite the country’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Philippine government is still obliged to comply with Interpol’s requests, according to Clavano.

In an ambush interview with reporters, Clavano explained that the country is still bound by an international agreement with Interpol.

“If ever there are instructions from the Interpol and of course dahil nagsign po tayo sa international agreement na yan, we are bound to oblige and to respect that,” he said.

(If ever there are instructions from Interpol and of course, we signed the international agreement, we are bound to oblige and respect that.)

Rumors of a warrant issued by the ICC began circulating after Duterte left the Philippines for Hong Kong on March 7

It should be noted that China, which has authority over Hong Kong, is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.

Former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo is confident that Duterte will not be arrested by the Interpol in Hong Kong as China has "no relations" with the ICC.

Duterte traveled to Hong Kong to attend a "Pasasalamat kay PRRD with OFWs". He was joined by his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte at the campaign sortie.

Probe against Rodrigo. Meanwhile, the ICC is investigating the former president for alleged crimes against humanity related to the deaths of thousands during his administration’s war on drugs.

Official government records estimate the death toll from the drug war at approximately 6,000. However, both local and international human rights organizations claim the number could be as high as 30,000, primarily involving small-scale drug users and pushers.