Comelec extends local absentee voting registration to March 17

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has extended the registration period for local absentee voting by one week, now allowing eligible voters to register until Monday, March 17.

Local absentee voting allows government employees, military and police personnel, and media workers who will be on duty during Election Day to cast their ballots ahead of the May 12 national and local Elections.

The extension, announced in Comelec Resolution No. 11120 released today, was approved after the poll body received "numerous requests from various government units, offices, agencies and departments" and in consideration of the Holy Week observances from April 17 to April 20. The original deadline was set on Monday, March 10.

The resolution also extends the deadline for verification of applicants' eligibility from April 8 to April 17. However, the deadline for transmitting the list of qualified voters, ballots and other election materials to concerned offices remains set for "not later than April 27."

The Comelec said applications may be disapproved if the applicant's name is not in the national list of registered voters, the application was filed late, the form is not under oath, only a photocopy was submitted, or if the certification portion of LAV Form No. 02 is not properly completed.

However, the resolution provides that for certain deficiencies, "application forms of those found to be registered voters may be completed/complied with and submitted back to CLAV on or before the deadline of preparation of the list of qualified local absentee voters on April 17, 2025."

Absentee voters are scheduled to cast their votes from April 28 to April 30.