LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

March 10, 2025 | 9:15am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections Chairperson George Erwin Garcia and National Printing Office (NPO) Director Revsee Escobedo spearhead the resumption of ballot printing for the upcoming midterm election at the NPO office on Jan. 27, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

Philippine vessel blocks China ship off Zambales

Philippine vessel blocks China ship off Zambales

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
A Philippine vessel held its position against a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship on Saturday, the Philippine Coast Guard has...
VP Sara, ex-president Duterte in HK for PDP-Laban rally amid ICC arrest warrant rumors

VP Sara, ex-president Duterte in HK for PDP-Laban rally amid ICC arrest warrant rumors

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte joined her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, in Hong Kong for a PDP-Laban sortie, the...
1,563 firearms seized amid election gun ban

1,563 firearms seized amid election gun ban

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police reported yesterday that 1,563 firearms have been confiscated since the Commission on Elections...
Comelec hopes for BSP help vs vote buying

Comelec hopes for BSP help vs vote buying

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
To discourage vote buying by candidates in the May 12 elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is urging the Bangko...
DA to inspect markets&rsquo; compliance with pork max SRP

DA to inspect markets’ compliance with pork max SRP

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Starting today, the Department of Agriculture (DA) will inspect Metro Manila markets to monitor compliance with the maximum...
Philippine underscores commitment to human rights at UN panel

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Philippines has underscored its commitment to advancing human rights through inclusive governance and country-led partnerships.
House prosecutors ask Senate for impeach trial &lsquo;work area&rsquo;

House prosecutors ask Senate for impeach trial ‘work area’

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The prosecution team of the House of Representatives has formally asked the Senate to provide them an office space where they...
Bureau of the Treasury Facebook page hacked

Bureau of the Treasury Facebook page hacked

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The official Facebook account of the Bureau of the Treasury has been hacked, with the extent of the security breach still...
BRP Cabra shadows Chinese Coast Guard vessel amid rough seas

BRP Cabra shadows Chinese Coast Guard vessel amid rough seas

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
Despite challenging maritime conditions, the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Cabra has continued shadowing a Chinese Coast...
2 PAF fighter jet pilots killed in crash conferred with top aviation award

2 PAF fighter jet pilots killed in crash conferred with top aviation award

20 hours ago
The two Philippine Air Force pilots who lost their lives when the FA-50 fighter jet they were operating crash-landed in Bukidnon...
