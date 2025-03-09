2 PAF fighter jet pilots killed in crash conferred with top aviation award

Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. (2nd) from left) and Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro console the families of the two pilots who perished in the fatal fighter jet crash.

MANILA, Philippines — The two Philippine Air Force pilots who lost their lives when the FA-50 fighter jet they were operating crash-landed in Bukidnon have been given the highest honor for aviators in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In recognition of their dedicated service, Major Jude Salang-Oy and 1st Lieutenant April John Dadulla were posthumously awarded the Distinguished Aviation Cross.

Salang-O and Dadulla’s remains were flown back to Villamor Air Base in Pasay City aboard a C-130 aircraft, where top government and AFP officials were waiting to confer military honors to the fallen pilots.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was represented by Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr. at the arrival honors, offering his condolences and also extended government assistance to the families of the fallen pilots.

In an interview, Lagdameo expressed the government's collective grief over the loss of the two heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the Filipino people.

PAF 403rd Infantry Brigade commander Colonel Antonio Duluan Jr. said that the two pilots were supposed to provide air support to ground troops against New People's Army rebels located in the mountain range on March 4 before the incident.

"In this time of sorrow, our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic loss," said Lagdameo. "As we grieve together, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing the necessary support and resources to help individuals and families through this difficult time."

A vigil will also be held at Villamor Air Base and Basa Air Base in Pampanga, allowing fellow PAF personnel and officers to pay their respects to the fallen pilots.

The remains of Major Salang-Oy and Lieutenant Dadulla were discovered on March 5 inside their FA-50 aircraft, which went down in Bukidnon's mountainous terrain.

During a routine operation on the night of March 4, the FA-50 fighter jet went missing. It was en route to land at Mactan Airbase in Cebu but lost communication with a companion aircraft before disappearing from the radar.

The ceremony was also attended by various military and government officials, including Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and AFP Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr.