^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 10:58am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Mt Kanlaon aerial shot taken by Task Force Kanlaon on Dec. 12, 2024.
Sancarloscity DRRMO via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DENR cancels Masungi park developer contract

DENR cancels Masungi park developer contract

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has canceled its joint venture agreement with a private contractor...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ touts wins vs laundering, terror financing

DOJ touts wins vs laundering, terror financing

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
Citing a win for the government, the Department of Justice said it has secured seven convictions in money laundering cases...
Headlines
fbtw

Climate change body hoping for more ‘car-free’ cities

By EJ Macababbad | 12 hours ago
The Climate Change Commission has lauded the expanding number of cities holding car-free Sundays and hopes the move becomes a “nationwide norm.”
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Breaking the cycle of abuse vs women needs unified effort&rsquo;

‘Breaking the cycle of abuse vs women needs unified effort’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
In celebration of International Women’s Day and National Women’s Month, Vice President Sara Duterte has called...
Headlines
fbtw
Distinguished Aviation Cross awarded to fallen PAF pilots

Distinguished Aviation Cross awarded to fallen PAF pilots

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
As their remains arrived at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City yesterday afternoon, the two Philippine Air Force pilots who...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Government steps up drive vs agricultural smuggling, cartels

By Christine Boton | 12 hours ago
The Marcos administration is intensifying its crackdown on illegal trade activities in the agriculture sector, targeting large-scale smugglers, hoarders, profiteers and cartel operators who disrupt supply chains...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Angels of the Sea&rsquo; aim to de-escalate tensions

‘Angels of the Sea’ aim to de-escalate tensions

12 hours ago
Seawoman 2nd Class Stephane Villalon’s voice reverberated on the bridge of her ship as she issued a radio challenge...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima: Women empowerment demands action, not just words

De Lima: Women empowerment demands action, not just words

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Former senator and Mamamayang Liberal party-list first nominee Leila de Lima stressed on Friday that genuine women empowerment...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe confident Marcos considers best options for DICT

Poe confident Marcos considers best options for DICT

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Amid rumors that she could be the next secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Sen. Grace...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with