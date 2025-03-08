^

PhilHealth assures coverage for heat-related illnesses

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
March 8, 2025 | 5:03pm
PhilHealth assures coverage for heat-related illnesses
A student uses a portable fan and an umbrella to protect himself from the heat as he leaves school in Manila on March 3, 2025, where classes are suspended due to extreme heat. Soaring temperatures shut down schools in nearly half the Philippine capital on March 3, local officials said, as the torrid dry season started in the tropical Southeast Asian country.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has assured the public that hospitalization costs for heat-related illnesses are covered under its benefit packages as the torrid dry season started.

The heat index is expected to reach "danger" levels, posing risks of heat stroke, heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

In an advisory, PhilHealth acting president and chief executive officer Edwin Mercado said that members and their dependents admitted to any PhilHealth-accredited health facilities due to heat stroke or heat exhaustion are eligible for a benefit package of P12,675.

For cases of heat fatigue requiring confinement, the benefit package is at P18,135, according to Mercado.

PhilHealth urged members to take precautions against extreme heat and to utilize the free Konsulta Package for early consultations to prevent complications.

“We remind everyone to stay hydrated, limit sun exposure, and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms of heat exhaustion,” Mercado said.

Authorities have placed several areas under "danger" and "extreme caution" categories due to soaring heat indices, prompting advisories for the public to take preventive measures.

