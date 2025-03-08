Marcos: Womenâ€™s contributions â€˜crucialâ€™ in shaping Philippine history

^

Marcos: Women’s contributions ‘crucial’ in shaping Philippine history

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
March 8, 2025 | 1:22pm
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to protect women's rights and push back against any threats that could hinder their progress as the country marks International Women’s Day and National Women’s Month.

In a statement on Saturday, March 8, the president recognized the resilience and strength of women, highlighting their crucial role in shaping the nation's history and development.

"Dynamic and ever-evolving, similar to our Inang Bayan (Motherland), being a woman requires resilience and strength," Marcos said.

"Many of the developments we witness today can be attributed to the innumerable contributions of women across generations who fought, struggled, and advocated for various noble causes," he added.

Marcos paid tribute to the women who have played a pivotal role in shaping the nation—from the babaylans, katipuneras and Filipina guerillas of the past to today’s frontliners, professionals and leaders.

"Our country has produced millions of empowered women who gave their knowledge, talents, and even their lives for the sake of many," Marcos said.

As the country continues to celebrate women’s achievements, Marcos called for stronger support in uplifting and empowering women in all sectors.

"As we mark this special occasion, let us recognize the significance of women—an unshakeable force that nurtures, perseveres, and redefines," he said.

Marcos also emphasized his administration’s commitment to championing gender equality, saying that the “Bagong Pilipinas” vision will continue to advocate for women’s rights.

"The Bagong Pilipinas we are building will always advocate for women’s rights and vigorously oppose anything threatening their progress," Marcos said.

"We will never grow weary of retelling the stories of remarkable women so we can inspire a new generation of young girls to make their mark on society," he added.

National Women’s Month is observed in the Philippines every March in line with International Women’s Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8.

The month-long observance aims to promote gender equality and women's empowerment, aligning with global and local commitments such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, the Philippine Plan for Gender-Responsive Development and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

BONGBONG MARCOS

WOMEN'S MONTH
