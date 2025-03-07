^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 12:33pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections (Comelec) personnel insert official ballots into machines for verification at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City on Jan. 15, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DICT chief Uy resigns, Marcos Jr. accepts &ndash; Palace

DICT chief Uy resigns, Marcos Jr. accepts – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
In yet another leadership change within the Marcos administration, Department of Information and Communications Technology...
Headlines
fbtw
More service credits for poll workers lauded

More service credits for poll workers lauded

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Public school teachers yesterday welcomed the approved increase of service credits for government officials and employees...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF vows thorough probe into cause of fighter jet's crash

PAF vows thorough probe into cause of fighter jet's crash

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
The investigation team is currently "on their way" to the crash site secured by the Philippine Army to examine the wreck...
Headlines
fbtw
Condolences pour in for 2 PAF fighter jet pilots killed in crash

Condolences pour in for 2 PAF fighter jet pilots killed in crash

20 hours ago
Messages of condolence from top officials have flooded in for the loved ones of two Philippine Air Force pilots who lost their...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. blames &lsquo;poor design&rsquo; for bridge collapse

Marcos Jr. blames ‘poor design’ for bridge collapse

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
“Design flaw” and scrimping on costs led to the collapse of the newly opened Cabagan-Sta. Maria Bridge in Isabela,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ivan Uy resigns as DICT secretary

Ivan Uy resigns as DICT secretary

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Ivan Uy has resigned as the secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, according to Malac...
Headlines
fbtw
Palawan approves 50-year ban on new mining permits

Palawan approves 50-year ban on new mining permits

By Cecil Morella | 6 hours ago
The local government in a resource-rich Philippine province has unanimously voted in favour of a 50-year ban on new mining...
Headlines
fbtw

Lakas-CMD is dominant majority party; NP dominant minority

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Lakas-CMD headed by Speaker Martin Romualdez has been declared as the dominant majority party in the midterm elections in May.
Headlines
fbtw
Water supply significant amid extreme heat &ndash; Palace

Water supply significant amid extreme heat – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
As Filipinos are experiencing high temperatures, Malacañang assured the public yesterday of enough water supply and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with