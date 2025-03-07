^

Headlines

UK's top diplomat to visit the Philippines on March 8

Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 11:58am
UK's top diplomat to visit the Philippines on March 8
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivers a speech on the FCDO’s priorities and the Government’s Plan for Change, in London on January 9, 2025.
AFP / Stefan Rousseau / Pool

MANILA, Philippines — British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will visit the Philippines on Saturday, March 8 to boost relations between the two countries and review their existing cooperation on trade and defense. 

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Spokesperson Teresita Daza announced Lammy's upcoming visit in a statement on Friday, March 7.

"Secretary Lammy's visit is envisioned to solidify the enhanced partnership between the Philippines and the United Kingdom, which was launched in 2021 through the signing of the Joint Framework of the Enhanced Partnership and thereby to further deepen Philippine-UK bilateral relations," the DFA said. 

This is Lammy's first visit to the Philippines as the UK's top diplomat since his appointment in July 2024. 

A statement from Lammy's office on his visit to Japan yesterday said that his trip to Manila is aimed at "(driving) forward cooperation with one of our key security partners in the region."

"Growth and security go hand in hand – a third of global maritime passes through the South China Sea – and so the Filipinos’ work to stand up for freedom of navigation and international law in the region is vital to ensure these trade routes remain safe and secure," the statement read.

During his visit, Lammy will meet with DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo to review the two countries' cooperation in trade and investments, defense, maritime, climate change and environment, and science and technology. 

Lammy and Manalo are expected to exchange views and insights on regional and international issues of mutual concern in relation to both countries' commitment to upholding peace, stability and a rules-based international order.

The British foreign secretary will also pay a courtesy call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and meet Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro. He is also scheduled to meet the Philippine Coast Guard and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The visit of the UK's top diplomat is also taking place amid early preparations for the commemoration of the 80 years of Philippine-UK bilateral relations in 2026, according to the DFA.

In previous years, the United Kingdom has consistently joined other countries in condemning China's aggressive actions toward Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.

In September 2024, Lammy and then-US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed concern over China's "dangerous and destabilizing" conduct towards Philippine vessels near Escoda Shoal. 

That particular incident saw China's vessels repeatedly ramming a lone Philippine Coast Guard vessel deployed to the feature. — Cristina Chi

DAVID LAMMY

DEFENSE

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

UNITED KINGDOM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Condolences pour in for 2 PAF fighter jet pilots killed in crash

Condolences pour in for 2 PAF fighter jet pilots killed in crash

19 hours ago
Messages of condolence from top officials have flooded in for the loved ones of two Philippine Air Force pilots who lost their...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF vows thorough probe into cause of fighter jet's crash

PAF vows thorough probe into cause of fighter jet's crash

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
The investigation team is currently "on their way" to the crash site secured by the Philippine Army to examine the wreck...
Headlines
fbtw
More service credits for poll workers lauded

More service credits for poll workers lauded

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Public school teachers yesterday welcomed the approved increase of service credits for government officials and employees...
Headlines
fbtw
2025 elections: Lakas-CMD named dominant majority party

2025 elections: Lakas-CMD named dominant majority party

18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has designated the country's largest political party, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, as...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. blames &lsquo;poor design&rsquo; for bridge collapse

Marcos Jr. blames ‘poor design’ for bridge collapse

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
“Design flaw” and scrimping on costs led to the collapse of the newly opened Cabagan-Sta. Maria Bridge in Isabela,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DICT chief Uy resigns, Marcos Jr. accepts &ndash; Palace

DICT chief Uy resigns, Marcos Jr. accepts – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
In yet another leadership change within the Marcos administration, Department of Information and Communications Technology...
Headlines
fbtw

Lakas-CMD is dominant majority party; NP dominant minority

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Lakas-CMD headed by Speaker Martin Romualdez has been declared as the dominant majority party in the midterm elections in May.
Headlines
fbtw
Water supply significant amid extreme heat &ndash; Palace

Water supply significant amid extreme heat – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
As Filipinos are experiencing high temperatures, Malacañang assured the public yesterday of enough water supply and...
Headlines
fbtw
DA approves max SRP for pork items

DA approves max SRP for pork items

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Beginning Monday, pork shoulder will be sold at maximum suggested retail price (SRP)of P350 per kilo and pork belly at P...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with