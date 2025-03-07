UK's top diplomat to visit the Philippines on March 8

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy delivers a speech on the FCDO’s priorities and the Government’s Plan for Change, in London on January 9, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will visit the Philippines on Saturday, March 8 to boost relations between the two countries and review their existing cooperation on trade and defense.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Spokesperson Teresita Daza announced Lammy's upcoming visit in a statement on Friday, March 7.

"Secretary Lammy's visit is envisioned to solidify the enhanced partnership between the Philippines and the United Kingdom, which was launched in 2021 through the signing of the Joint Framework of the Enhanced Partnership and thereby to further deepen Philippine-UK bilateral relations," the DFA said.

This is Lammy's first visit to the Philippines as the UK's top diplomat since his appointment in July 2024.

A statement from Lammy's office on his visit to Japan yesterday said that his trip to Manila is aimed at "(driving) forward cooperation with one of our key security partners in the region."

"Growth and security go hand in hand – a third of global maritime passes through the South China Sea – and so the Filipinos’ work to stand up for freedom of navigation and international law in the region is vital to ensure these trade routes remain safe and secure," the statement read.

During his visit, Lammy will meet with DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo to review the two countries' cooperation in trade and investments, defense, maritime, climate change and environment, and science and technology.

Lammy and Manalo are expected to exchange views and insights on regional and international issues of mutual concern in relation to both countries' commitment to upholding peace, stability and a rules-based international order.

The British foreign secretary will also pay a courtesy call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and meet Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro. He is also scheduled to meet the Philippine Coast Guard and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The visit of the UK's top diplomat is also taking place amid early preparations for the commemoration of the 80 years of Philippine-UK bilateral relations in 2026, according to the DFA.

In previous years, the United Kingdom has consistently joined other countries in condemning China's aggressive actions toward Philippine vessels in the South China Sea.

In September 2024, Lammy and then-US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed concern over China's "dangerous and destabilizing" conduct towards Philippine vessels near Escoda Shoal.

That particular incident saw China's vessels repeatedly ramming a lone Philippine Coast Guard vessel deployed to the feature. — Cristina Chi