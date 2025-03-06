Lack of Comelec knowledge not an immediate sign of education crisis â€” Palace

^

Lack of Comelec knowledge not an immediate sign of education crisis — Palace

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 6:01pm
Palace Press Officer Claire Castro conducts a press conference in Malacañan Palace on March 6, 2025.
Presidential Communications Office via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang said that a person's lack of knowledge about the Commission on Elections (Comelec) does not automatically indicate an education crisis.

A contestant on a noontime show recently went viral on social media for being unfamiliar with the Comelec, sparking online discussions on whether the country is facing an education crisis.

When asked if the Palace shares this view, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said this was the perspective of only one individual.

“Siguro ang pagkukulang ng isang tao ay hindi naman ito agad-agad magri-reflect ng kakulangan ng ginagawa ng pamahalaan para maiangat ang lebel ng ating edukasyon,” Castro said in a press briefing on Thursday, March 6. 

(Perhaps the lapse of one person does not immediately reflect on the shortage of what the government is doing to improve our education.) 

She added that individuals could take the initiative to educate themselves through available resources, including the internet.

Castro said the government is exhausting all means to improve the education system. 

She acknowledged existing data showing students' struggles in math and reading comprehension, which is why the government is focusing on early childhood learning and development.

When it comes to the need to raise social awareness for students, Castro said that social sciences are already included in the curriculum.

“Sa mga bata na nandoon din po iyong kanilang pagsisikap. Pero kung anuman po ang maitutulong pa rin ng pamahalaan para iangat pa rin ang lebel ng edukasyon ay gagawin pa rin po natin iyan,” she said. 

(From the kids there should be an effort. But whatever the government can help with to help raise the level of education, we will do that.) 

