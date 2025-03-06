^

Isabela bridge collapse due to a design problem, says Marcos

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 5:10pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspects the collapsed Cabagan-Santa Maria bridge in Isabela Province on March 6, 2025.
Presidential Communications Office / Release

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attributed the collapse of the Cabagan-Santa Maria bridge in Isabela to a flaw in its design. 

Marcos personally inspected the bridge on Thursday, March 6, along with Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan. Following their meeting, Marcos said that the bridge's collapse was due to a "design flaw."

“Ang ending nito, ang puno’t dulo nito design flaw. It is a design flaw, mali ‘yung design,” Marcos told the media. 

(The ending is, the root cause here is a design flaw. It is a design flaw, the design is wrong.) 

The original budget for the bridge was supposed to be P1.8 billion. Marcos said they tried to reduce the cost to make it cheaper. 

Marcos said the bridge's design was "really weak," noting that it was intended to be a suspension bridge but lacked the necessary cables for suspension.

He also pointed out that the supports should have extended from the ground to the top.

Marcos added that while the contractor followed the original plan, the specifications were flawed. He lamented the project's cost, emphasizing that efforts to cut expenses have now led to even greater government spending to fix the issue.

When asked about liability, Marcos said the priority is to fix the problem first but assured that accountability will follow.

“Who is responsible is basically who made the design ‘cause their design was poor. Look what happened,” Marcos said. 

The bridge collapsed on the evening of February 27, injuring six people. 

The bridge was built in 2014, with construction lasting more than 10 years. It had just opened in 2025. 

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro previously said the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte could be held liable for the bridge collapse, as most of it was built during his term. 

In a press conference on Thursday, Castro floated the possibility of inspecting every Duterte-era bridge in the country with the help of the DPWH. 

“Maganda rin po na maibigay nating suggestion at malamang po din iyan ang gagawin ng administrasyon – i-inspect po, hangga’t maaari lahat po with the help of DPWH, with the help of LGUs (local government unit) lahat po ng mga tulay lalong-lalo na po iyong naisagawa sa panahon ni dating Pangulong Duterte dahil hindi po natin alam kung nagiging under-design din po siya,” Castro said. 

(It would be a good suggestion and the administration will likely do this, we will inspect everything, with the help of the DPWH, with the help of LGUs, all the bridges especially those made during the time of President Duterte because we do not know if this will also be under-designed.)

