PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 6, 2025 | 2:16pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety dismantles illegal campaign posters as part of the local government’s Oplan Baklas yesterday.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

70% of Filipinos would probably vote for candidates vowing to fight corruption — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 22 hours ago
A February commissioned survey found that seven in 10 Filipinos would vote for a candidate advocating for the eradication...
Health experts to candidates: Address rising alcohol, vape use among youth

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
Health professionals urged candidates in the 2025 midterm elections to prioritize addressing the rising use of tobacco, alcohol...
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Resupply trip to Ayungin proceeds unhampered

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Resupply trip to Ayungin proceeds unhampered As Chinese ships watched from a distance, Philippine vessels completed a rotation...
PAF locates missing fighter jet, confirms death of 2 pilots

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Philippine Air Force confirmed Wednesday, March 5 that search teams have located the wreckage of the FA-50 fighter jet...
Government vows sustained efforts to tame inflation

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday assured the public that the government would sustain efforts to keep inflation manageable.
PhilHealth awaits SC order on returning P60 billion

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
If ordered by the Supreme Court, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. will seek the return of its P60-billion fund from the...
DA chief says no rice cartel, blames past administrations

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. yesterday blamed past administrations for current woes in the agriculture...
Power banks exceeding 160Wh now banned on flights

By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
All power banks exceeding 160 watt-hours are strictly prohibited on both international and domestic flights, the Civil Aviation...
Comelec, DOST, DICT partner to ensure vote integrity

By EJ Macababbad | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Tuesday signed a deal with two state agencies to ensure vote integrity in the May 12 midterm...
