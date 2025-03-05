70% of Filipinos would probably vote for candidates vowing to fight corruption — survey

MANILA, Philippines — A February commissioned survey found that seven in 10 Filipinos would vote for a candidate advocating for the eradication of corruption in government.

The Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, commissioned by Stratbase ADR Institute and released on February 28, showed that 70% of respondents in its February poll said they would “surely” or “probably” vote for a candidate with an anti-corruption stance.

This figure was consistent with results from a previous survey conducted in January.

"Corruption is more than just a political issue, it is a daily burden on every Filipino. Every peso lost to corruption is a peso taken from essential services that could've uplifted the lives of ordinary citizens," Stratbase President Dindo Manhit said in a statement on Tuesday, March 4.

He added that corruption "leaves the poor behind, forcing Filipinos to work harder for services that should be free and accessible."

"Worse, it normalizes dishonesty in society, making it harder for honest leaders to create real change," Manhit said.

The 2025 elections are crucial to hold accountable public officials, which he said is a "collective responsibility."

In the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, the Philippines ranked 114th out of 180 countries with a score of 33, indicating a stronger perception of corruption than transparency.

What about the remaining 30%?

The published survey results combined responses from those who said they would "surely" or "probably" vote for a candidate with this advocacy, without disclosing how many respondents would "probably not" or "surely not" vote for such a candidate.

This means the remaining 30% could include those who are unlikely to vote for an anti-corruption candidate or those who believe the issue would not influence their choice.

The case is the same for other issues or advocacies listed.

Philstar.com sought clarification from Stratbase, which said in a message that SWS only provided them with data on how many Filipinos expressed support for each of the 15 different advocacies.

Advocacies with the strongest support

The same survey found that nine in 10 Filipino voters would likely support candidates prioritizing agriculture, food security and healthcare in their platforms.

Job creation and equal access to education followed closely, with 89% of respondents saying they would vote for candidates advocating these issues.

At least 80% of Filipinos also want candidates to address:

Workers' rights and welfare

Poverty and hunger reduction

Price control of basic goods and services

Other concerns that garnered less than 80% support include climate change mitigation, disaster preparedness, national security and sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, and the fight against illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, 63% of respondents backed candidates who support legislation against political dynasties, though this ranked the second lowest among 15 listed issues.

The survey also found that 53% of respondents would vote for candidates who advocate for a fair impeachment trial for Vice President Sara Duterte.

Compared to the January poll, support for most advocacies saw a slight decline. This suggests a growing number of Filipinos who would either not vote for candidates based on these issues or feel their vote will not make a difference in the 2025 elections.

The survey, conducted from February 15 to 19, polled 1,800 registered voters nationwide through face-to-face interviews. SWS reported a sampling error margin of ±2.31% for national percentages.