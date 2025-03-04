^

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 4:40pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Mt Kanlaon aerial shot taken by Task Force Kanlaon on Dec. 12, 2024.
Sancarloscity DRRMO via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on Dec. 9, 2024.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December last year.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a "magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions," according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant

'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairperson George Garcia has invited a contestant from It's Showtime to the poll body's...
Headlines
'Danger' heat index shuts down schools

‘Danger’ heat index shuts down schools

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Extreme heat leading to unbearable classroom conditions forced schools in Metro Manila to send students home yesterday, according...
Headlines
Comelec ready to enlighten youth, invites 'Sexy Babe' contestant

Comelec ready to enlighten youth, invites ‘Sexy Babe’ contestant

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Viral "Sexy Babe" contestant Heart Aquino is expected to visit the Commission on Elections main office in Intramuros...
Headlines
Social media regulation, education reforms eyed to tackle fake news — Palace

Social media regulation, education reforms eyed to tackle fake news — Palace

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Presidential Communications Office is considering several measures to curb rampant fake news online, including regulating...
Headlines
Isabela bridge aftermath: Senate probes 'alarming' rise in bridge failures

Isabela bridge aftermath: Senate probes 'alarming' rise in bridge failures

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
A Senate investigation has been requested over the collapse of several bridges across the country in the past several years,...
Headlines
7 months since Alice Guo's escape, BI still unable to explain how she fled

7 months since Alice Guo's escape, BI still unable to explain how she fled

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
More than seven months after dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo reportedly escaped from Philippine authorities at the...
Headlines
Comelec junks disqualification case vs Tulfo brothers, relatives

Comelec junks disqualification case vs Tulfo brothers, relatives

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday, March 4, dismissed a petition seeking to disqualify two Tulfo brothers running...
Headlines
Zamora to consult Metro Manila mayors on uniform class suspension policy

Zamora to consult Metro Manila mayors on uniform class suspension policy

4 hours ago
The president of the Metro Manila Council said he will discuss with fellow mayors the possibility of a uniform approach to...
Headlines
Philippine Air Force fighter jet goes missing during night operations

Philippine Air Force fighter jet goes missing during night operations

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
A Philippine Air Force (PAF) FA-50 fighter jet went missing shortly after midnight on Tuesday, March 4, during a Tactical...
Headlines
