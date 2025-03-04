^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 3:14pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections (Comelec) personnel insert official ballots into machines for verification at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City on Jan. 15, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant

'Our duty to explain': Comelec reaches out to noontime show contestant

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairperson George Garcia has invited a contestant from It's Showtime to the poll body's...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Danger&rsquo; heat index shuts down schools

‘Danger’ heat index shuts down schools

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Extreme heat leading to unbearable classroom conditions forced schools in Metro Manila to send students home yesterday, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec ready to enlighten youth, invites &lsquo;Sexy Babe&rsquo; contestant

Comelec ready to enlighten youth, invites ‘Sexy Babe’ contestant

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Viral “Sexy Babe” contestant Heart Aquino is expected to visit the Commission on Elections main office in Intramuros...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to probe donations from alleged China spies

Palace to probe donations from alleged China spies

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Malacañang wants an investigation on cash and vehicle donations made by suspected Chinese spies to police and local...
Headlines
fbtw
Peak of dry season to start end of March &ndash; PAGASA

Peak of dry season to start end of March – PAGASA

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
A “danger” heat index of 42 to 51 degrees Celsius is expected in Metro Manila and certain areas...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine Air Force fighter jet goes missing during night operations

Philippine Air Force fighter jet goes missing during night operations

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
A Philippine Air Force (PAF) FA-50 fighter jet went missing shortly after midnight on Tuesday, March 4, during a Tactical...
Headlines
fbtw
5.0-magnitude quake rattles Matanao, Davao del Sur; aftershocks expected

5.0-magnitude quake rattles Matanao, Davao del Sur; aftershocks expected

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Matanao, Davao del Sur, at 9:42 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, Phivolcs reported.
Headlines
fbtw
Isabela bridge aftermath: Senate probes 'alarming' rise in bridge failures

Isabela bridge aftermath: Senate probes 'alarming' rise in bridge failures

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
A Senate investigation has been requested over the collapse of several bridges across the country in the past several years,...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Cloudy skies expected due to easterlies; Dagupan under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index alert

PAGASA: Cloudy skies expected due to easterlies; Dagupan under ‘danger’ heat index alert

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
PAGASA said that Bicol Region, Caraga, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with