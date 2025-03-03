Social media regulation, education reforms eyed to tackle fake news â€” Palace

^

Social media regulation, education reforms eyed to tackle fake news — Palace

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 3:44pm
Social media regulation, education reforms eyed to tackle fake news — Palace
Stock photo shows a woman on a laptop showing "fake news."
memyselfaneye / Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Communications Office is considering several measures to curb rampant fake news online, including regulating social media platforms and suggesting educational reforms.

Fake news has been a hot topic as the midterm elections approach. With the installment of a new PCO secretary, the agency has vowed to double down on disinformation. 

One of the measures they were studying is the regulation of social media. 

“Siguro panahon na tayo naman ay magkaroon ng regulatory, regulation or, at least kung hindi regulation, ipaalam sa mga vloggers, sa social media users na kayo rin ay may responsibilidad sa publiko,” PCO Secretary Jay Ruiz said in an ambush interview on Monday, March 3. 

(Perhaps it is time that we have a regulatory, regulation or, at least if not regulation, let vloggers and social media users know that they have a responsibility to the public.) 

Ruiz said that television and media have overseeing bodies, such as the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board. There is also the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, which upholds standards for television and radio broadcasters.

This position was further reaffirmed by Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, who said it was about time social media was regulated. 

However, she emphasized that dissenting opinions and criticisms will not be stifled. 

Castro said that what troll armies were doing was no longer a joke. She said they are being paid to amplify lies and not their own opinions.

“Mas maganda po na ang bawat napapakinggan ninyo ay i-research ninyo through mainstream media. Kasi po kapag sinabi po nating mainstream media, ito po ay verified. Ito po ay kumbaga, talaga pong inaaral bago po ito mailabas sa publiko,” Castro said, 

(It is best if everything you listen to has been researched by mainstream media. Because if the mainstream media said it, it has been verified. This has been studied before it was released to the public.) 

Asked about potential education reforms to address gaps in media literacy, Castro said the Palace would support such efforts.

She also noticed that many people seemed indifferent to what was happening around them

“Maganda po talaga lalo na sa mga kabataan natin na ma-involve sa mga nangyayari sa atin sa bansa,” she said. 

(It would be good for our youth to get them involved in what is happening in our country.)    

CLAIRE CASTRO

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE
