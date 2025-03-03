^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 9:23am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections Chairperson George Erwin Garcia and National Printing Office (NPO) Director Revsee Escobedo spearhead the resumption of ballot printing for the upcoming midterm election at the NPO office on Jan. 27, 2025.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 65 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

Monsoon over; brace for warmer temperature

Monsoon over; brace for warmer temperature

By Bella Cariaso | 9 hours ago
Warmer temperature is expected in the country as the northeast monsoon or amihan is about to end, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Pimentel open to lead drafting of impeachment rules

Pimentel open to lead drafting of impeachment rules

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III expressed his willingness to lead the drafting of impeachment rules for the trial...
Most Pinoys satisfied, trust AFP &mdash; OCTA poll

Most Pinoys satisfied, trust AFP — OCTA poll

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
Almost eight in 10 Filipinos trust the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and are satisfied with its performance, a commissioned...
&lsquo;LGUs need more support for irrigation systems&rsquo;

‘LGUs need more support for irrigation systems’

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
While skyscraper-filled Makati City has no agricultural lands, this does not mean that outgoing Mayor Abby Binay – now...
&lsquo;Scrutinize tiniest details of Isabela bridge collapse&rsquo;

‘Scrutinize tiniest details of Isabela bridge collapse’

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Investigators looking into the collapse of a newly opened P1.22-billion bridge in Isabela should scrutinize the tiniest details...
CA receives appointment papers of DOTr, PCO chiefs

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Malacañang has submitted the ad interim appointment papers of newly designated Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon and Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Jay Ruiz to the Commission on Appointments...
Philippines, Vietnam discuss resumption of joint research expedition

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
The Philippines and Vietnam have discussed the resumption of the two countries’ Joint Oceanographic and Marine Scientific Research Expedition in the South China Sea.
Ramp up security vs Chinese espionage, DND urged

Ramp up security vs Chinese espionage, DND urged

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Recent arrests by state security forces of Chinese spies should prompt the Department of National Defense to level up its...
PCG: Vessel in Philippine boat ramming still unknown

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
The identity of the vessel which rammed a Philippine fishing boat on Jan. 30 in the vicinity of the Spratly Islands remains unknown, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.
Gun ban violators arrested near 1,400 &mdash; PNP

Gun ban violators arrested near 1,400 — PNP

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
As of Saturday, March 1, the PNP, recorded 1,398 gun ban violation arrests, citing reports from the National Election Monitoring...
