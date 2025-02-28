Comelec files cyberlibel complaint vs candidate over election hacking claims

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia and other officials of the poll body file a cybercrime case before the City Prosecutor's Office in Manila, Feb. 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections lodged on Friday, February 28, a cyber libel complaint against a vice mayoral candidate over a video where he allegedly claimed the Comelec's vote-counting machines can be hacked.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia led the filing of the complaint against lawyer Jeryll Harold Respicio, who is running for vice mayor in the municipality of Reina Mercedes, Isabela.

Respicio allegedly uploaded videos on Facebook claiming that he can "manipulate" the Comelec's automated vote counting machines and the results of the elections with the help of "backroom programs," Garcia said.

“Ito ay napaka-dangerous, napakamapanganib. Maliban sa misinformation, napakamapanganib. Sapagkat isipin niyo, ngayon pa lang, kinokondisyon ang sambayanan na puwedeng gawan ng paraan ang ating halalan,” Garcia said in an ambush interview.

(This is very dangerous, very perilous. Aside from misinformation, it is very perilous. Because think about it, even now, the public is being conditioned to believe that something can be done to manipulate our elections.)

Garcia said Respicio's videos were not only aimed at discrediting the Comelec but also the entire process and integrity of this year's elections.

Candidate's response. Respicio responded to the complaint with a statement saying that the Comelec's decision to sue him was in retaliation for his "exposure" of their machines.

"Kinasuhan ako ng COMELEC dahil sa Facebook video kung saan inilahad ko ang malubhang kahinaan ng voting machines. Kapag nakakonekta sa Internet ang machine bago i-print ang election returns, maaaring madaya ang eleksyon. Bukod sa abugado, isa akong IT expert," Respicio said in a statement.

(The COMELEC filed a case against me because of a Facebook video where I exposed the serious vulnerabilities of the voting machines. If the machine is connected to the internet before printing the election returns, the election can be rigged. Aside from being a lawyer, I am also an IT expert.)

Possible DQ. The poll body's chairperson said they are also planning to file a formal disqualification case against Respicio and file cases to disbar him and revoke his license as a certified public accountant.

The Comelec chairperson warned the public against making false statements or sharing false information and vowed to go after those violating election laws.

"Huwag din sana sabihin na onion skinned ang Comelec. Sinabi na nating lalabanan natin ang fake news, ang misinformation and disinformation," Garcia said.

(Let it not be said that the Comelec is onion-skinned. We have already stated that we will fight fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.)

Previously, the Comelec disqualified former Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice, who was seeking re-election, following complaints about his allegations of irregularities in Comelec's deal with tech provider Miru Systems for machines to be used in the May polls.