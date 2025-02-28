^

Philippine eagles 'Hiraya' and 'Makisig' adopted by aircraft company Boeing

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 5:25pm
Philippine eagles 'Hiraya' and 'Makisig' adopted by aircraft company Boeing
Hiraya and Makisig are two new Philippine eagles named by the Philippine Eagle Foundation.
Philippine Eagle Foundation via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Two Philippine eagles that previously survived gunshot wounds have been adopted by the US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing — one of the Philippine Eagle Foundation's several corporate partnerships in the fight to save the critically endangered national bird. 

Conservation experts estimate fewer than 400 breeding pairs of Philippine eagles remain in the wild, making it one of the world's most endangered raptors. The species faces multiple threats, primarily habitat loss due to deforestation and illegal hunting.

"This partnership with Boeing demonstrates how corporations can play a vital role in safeguarding biodiversity," Philippine Eagle Foundation Chairman Edgar Chua said in a news release. 

"Their investment goes beyond financial support—it exemplifies a commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and the preservation of natural heritage," he added.

The two eagles "adopted" by Boeing were officially named Hiraya and Makisig following a 24-hour social media poll by the foundation that concluded Wednesday, February 26. 'Hiraya' garnered 2,900 reactions while 'Makisig' received 1,400 reactions on Facebook.

Boeing's support covers funding for their veterinary support, nutrition, and habitat maintenance. 

Besides the care of Hiraya and Makisig, the company has also funded the construction of holding cages for six breeding Philippine eagles and is supporting the new National Bird Breeding Sanctuary in Davao City, home to the newly hatched Philippine Eagle Chick 31 or Riley.

"Our commitment to the Philippines goes beyond business; it's about creating sustainable solutions and empowering local communities to create a better future together," said Penny Burtt, president of Boeing Southeast Asia. "It's an honor to partner with the Philippine Eagle Foundation to support their important work and protect this national treasure of the Philippines."

Both eagles have harrowing backstories that highlight the dangers these raptors face. Hiraya was rescued in 2024 from Mt. Kalatungan, Bukidnon, after suffering a gunshot wound. It was also found with a broken left wing, which required amputation. that led to the amputation of its left wing. The eagle is currently in stable condition, undergoing rehabilitation at the Philippine Eagle Center.

Makisig was first rescued from Mt. Apo in 2011 as a juvenile and was released back into the wild. However, the raptor was shot, sustaining permanent damage to its right wing which affected its ability to fly. The eagle was rescued a second time and became a permanent resident at the center due to its condition. 

But Makisig has found a new home. Together with his natural pair, Ariela, he is part of the National Bird Breeding Sanctuary's breeding program as a breeding pair. They are the parents of Chick #29

"Both birds are victims of human cruelty and ignorance of existing wildlife laws and regulations, which underscores our mission to protect and care for the Philippine Eagles and raise awareness about their plight," the foundation said.

