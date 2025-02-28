COA urged to audit COVID-19 allowance payments to healthcare workers as claims keep rising

This photo taken on September 16, 2022 shows a nurse walking along a hallway before entering an intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) have asked the Commission on Audit (COA) to conduct a special audit on the public health emergency allowance payments for those who served during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The request follows concerns over additional appeals from health facilities for health emergency allowance (HEA) payments, despite the claims having already been computed and validated.

In a joint statement on Friday, February 28, the DBM and DOH said the required funds for the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (PHEBA) program have continued to rise.

“[The government] also has serious concerns among economic managers regarding why the funding requirements to cover the incentives remain a moving target, even more than a year after the state of public health emergency was lifted,” the statement read.

As of Dec. 12, 2024, total obligations for emergency allowance payments had reached P110.3 billion, up P6.8 billion from the previously reported P103.5 billion.

To cover this increase, the government must release an additional P6.8 billion — beyond the P121.325 billion that has already been allotted for healthcare worker benefits from 2020 to 2023.

The PHEBA program provides essential benefits for healthcare and non-healthcare workers, including the One COVID-19 Allowance (OCA), Special Risk Allowance (SRA), COVID-19 sickness and death compensation, and coverage for meals, accommodation and transportation.

Under Republic Act 11712, the program provided P3,000 to P9,000 per month to healthcare workers deployed during the pandemic, depending on their level of risk exposure.

During the Monthly Economic Managers’ Meeting on February 17, the DBM and DOH agreed to request a COA special audit.

The audit will help the DOH validate and consolidate outstanding health emergency allowance claims by reviewing the program’s accounting.

“The DOH has agreed to finalize the list of HEA recipients to resolve this longstanding concern once and for all,” the statement added.

Previous fund release

In May 2024, the DOH requested P27.453 billion from the DBM to cover outstanding PHEBA-related payments. The DBM approved the request in July 2024, issuing a special allotment release order (SARO) to fund unpaid health emergency allowance claims.

This was due to budget constraints and additional payment requests and appeals from health facilities, which the DOH approved.

The additional funding reportedly came from the controversial excess funds returned to the national treasury by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), which is currently being challenged at the Supreme Court.

Despite these releases, continued appeals from health facilities led to concerns over whether the funding requirements had been accurately accounted for.

By September 2024, the DOH reported that 90% of the P103.5 billion had already been disbursed, with the P27.3 billion distributed in batches.

The DOH has clarified that any further funding requirements for PHEBA benefits must now be covered by its available budget.