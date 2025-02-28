^

2025 senatorial campaign trail

February 28, 2025 | 10:18am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
A worker verifies printed ballots which will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 15, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

Chiz sets start of impeach trial on July 30

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
ccusations of foot-dragging, Senate President Francis Escudero has proposed a calendar for the impeachment trial of Vice President...
Marcos, Duterte performance ratings plunge further — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 17 hours ago
Both President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte have seen a sharp drop in their...
Sara still unfazed by legal storm

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Banking on her “loyalty to truth” and the “sincerity” of her supporters, Vice President Sara Duterte...
Sara says no EDSA statements for personal reasons

17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said she does not issue statements commemorating the EDSA People Power revolt for "personal ...
Senate outlines schedule of VP Sara Duterte's impeachment trial

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has informed his fellow senators about the potential schedule for Vice President Sara Duterte’s...
Marcos not a weak leader, will never be – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Why is the soft-spoken and diplomatic President Marcos hurling tirades at his fiery predecessor Rodrigo Duterte during the...
Palace to restore PhilHealth subsidy, if told by SC

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed readiness to comply with whatever ruling the Supreme Court would issue on the zero subsidy...
Philippines stance on Typhon missiles unchanged

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday stood by President Marcos’ conditions for the removal of the US Typhon missile launchers...
Beware of fake police clearance, e-travel websites – Philippines embassies

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Philippine diplomatic missions have warned the public of fraudulent and unauthorized websites for police clearance and e-travel.
Survey registration not mandatory – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Survey firms may no longer be required to register with the Commission on Elections before conducting election surveys and...
