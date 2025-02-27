^

Headlines

Sara says no EDSA statements for personal reasons

Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 7:17pm
Sara says no EDSA statements for personal reasons
Vice President Sara Duterte during the installation of new regional governor of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Inc. in Eastern Visayas Region Palo, Leyte on Feb. 3, 2024.
Facebook / Inday Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said she does not issue statements commemorating the EDSA People Power revolt for "personal reasons."

In an ambush interview on Thursday, February 27, Duterte said her refusal to pen a message for the annual commemoration of the event started before her term as vice president.

"... Hanggang sa ngayon na Bise Presidente na ako ng ating bansa, hindi talaga ako nagbibigay ng February 25 na message dahil sa mga personal na rason," Duterte said.

(Even now that I am the Vice President of our country, I really do not give a message on February 25 because of personal reasons.)

"May mga nasabi na rin ako dati sa publiko (I've publicly spoken about this before)," Duterte said.

Last year, the Office of the Vice President retracted its statement supporting and calling for the commemoration of the EDSA People Power revolution. Duterte said the statement was mistakenly posted.

The vice president also said that her "position" on EDSA has not changed since 2017, when she questioned why EDSA has become the "standard of freedom."

EDSA PEOPLE POWER

INDAY SARA DUTERTE

OVP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Risa presses Chiz on Senate caucus

Risa presses Chiz on Senate caucus

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Senate deputy minority leader Risa Hontiveros yesterday urged Senate President Francis Escudero to call an all-senator caucus...
Headlines
fbtw
Preventing Duterte 2.0? VP Sara&rsquo;s impeachment is a reckoning for past crimes &mdash; senator

Preventing Duterte 2.0? VP Sara’s impeachment is a reckoning for past crimes — senator

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
With the country facing the possibility of Vice President Duterte assuming the presidency in 2028, her impending impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's impeachment trial expected to define public opinion as Filipinos remain split &mdash; survey

Sara Duterte's impeachment trial expected to define public opinion as Filipinos remain split — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Filipinos remain deeply divided over Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment, with many still undecided on whether...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
SC seeks Palace, Congress comment on VP impeachment plea

SC seeks Palace, Congress comment on VP impeachment plea

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has directed the House of Representatives and the Senate to comment on the petition of Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Trump pick for Pentagon No. 2 blocked Chinese takeover of Subic shipyard &mdash; testimony

Trump pick for Pentagon No. 2 blocked Chinese takeover of Subic shipyard — testimony

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
United States President Donald Trump's pick for deputy Defense secretary played a crucial role in preventing the Chinese acquisition...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to verify leaked memo on alleged bid to downplay EDSA bus lane use

PNP to verify leaked memo on alleged bid to downplay EDSA bus lane use

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
After drawing flak for using the EDSA bus lane, the Philippine National Police (PNP) addressed a leaked memorandum alleging...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate outlines schedule of VP Sara Duterte&rsquo;s impeachment trial

Senate outlines schedule of VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has informed his fellow senators about the potential schedule for Vice President Sara Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
401 foreigners arrested in massive POGO raid in Pasay City

401 foreigners arrested in massive POGO raid in Pasay City

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Law enforcement authorities arrested 401 foreign nationals working for a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Pasay...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with