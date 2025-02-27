Sara says no EDSA statements for personal reasons

Vice President Sara Duterte during the installation of new regional governor of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Inc. in Eastern Visayas Region Palo, Leyte on Feb. 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said she does not issue statements commemorating the EDSA People Power revolt for "personal reasons."

In an ambush interview on Thursday, February 27, Duterte said her refusal to pen a message for the annual commemoration of the event started before her term as vice president.

"... Hanggang sa ngayon na Bise Presidente na ako ng ating bansa, hindi talaga ako nagbibigay ng February 25 na message dahil sa mga personal na rason," Duterte said.

(Even now that I am the Vice President of our country, I really do not give a message on February 25 because of personal reasons.)

"May mga nasabi na rin ako dati sa publiko (I've publicly spoken about this before)," Duterte said.

Last year, the Office of the Vice President retracted its statement supporting and calling for the commemoration of the EDSA People Power revolution. Duterte said the statement was mistakenly posted.

The vice president also said that her "position" on EDSA has not changed since 2017, when she questioned why EDSA has become the "standard of freedom."