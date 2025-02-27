Marcos meets new ambassadors of Palestine, Sweden, Egypt, SloveniaÂ 

^

Marcos meets new ambassadors of Palestine, Sweden, Egypt, Slovenia 

Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 6:29pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomes Slovenian Ambassador-designate Smiljana Knez at Malacañang, Feb. 26, 2025.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed hopes of forging stronger ties with Palestine, Sweden, Egypt and Slovenia during the new ambassadors' credential presentations at Malacañan Palace this week.

The diplomatic meetings, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday, highlighted the Philippines' commitment to enhancing bilateral relations based on shared values of peace, human rights, and a rules-based international order, according to a Presidential Communications Office release.

Palestine

In his meeting with Palestinian Ambassador-designate Mounir Y.K. Anastas, Marcos affirmed the Philippines' shared values with Palestine in promoting peace.

"Let us continue to work on the basis of our shared values, on basis of peace, and prosperity along the lines of international order and human rights for all in the entire world," the president said.

Anastas conveyed the Palestinian government's commitment to a continued partnership with the Philippines. "We can work towards a future where peace, mutual understanding, and prosperity prevail. Let us continue to stand united in the pursuit of justice and equality not only for nations but for all humanity," Anastas said.

The Philippines and Palestine established diplomatic relations in September 1989.

Sweden

Meanwhile, Swedish Ambassador-designate Anna Ferry told the president that Sweden views the Philippines as a "priority partner" with common values including respect for human rights, democracy, and progress.

Ferry also highlighted Sweden's support for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and freedom of navigation.

"You come in a particularly auspicious time when the development of relations between our two countries have grown significantly," Marcos told Ferry.

The Philippines and Sweden established diplomatic relations on Jan. 17, 1947. 

Swedish investments in the Philippines reached $11.81 million in 2023, up from $5.74 million in 2022.

Egypt

Egyptian Ambassador-designate Nader Nabil Zaki expressed Cairo's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through enhanced trade, investments and cultural exchanges.

Marcos expressed hope that Zaki's tenure would be "constructive and productive," similar to the experiences of his predecessors.

The Philippines and Egypt established formal diplomatic relations on March 3, 1946. 

This year, both countries will celebrate their 79th year of diplomatic ties. 

The two nations maintain education, cultural cooperation, and scientific and technical cooperation agreements.

Slovenia

During the ceremony for Slovenian Ambassador-designate Smiljana Knez, Marcos said that his administration shares Slovenian values, which serve as strong foundations for deepening the relationship between the two countries.

Knez described Slovenia as "a strong advocate of international law and the rules-based international order" and pledged to "work tirelessly and cooperate closely" with the Philippine government, business community, and cultural and scientific communities.

Slovenia is scheduled to open an embassy in Manila to boost Philippine-Slovenia cooperation. 

The two countries established diplomatic relations on May 26, 1993. — Cristina Chi

