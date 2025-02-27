Global generosity wanes, but Filipinos remain among most dedicated volunteers

An elderly woman is carried by a volunteer rescuer as residents are evacuated to safer grounds in Bato town, Camarines Sur province South of Manila on Oct. 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a global decline in generosity in 2024, a recent study found that the Philippines remains among the top countries where people dedicate their time to helping others.

Global analytics and advisory firm Gallup released their study’s initial findings on Wednesday, February 26, revealing fewer adults worldwide who reported helping a stranger, donating to charity or volunteering with an organization.

The survey, conducted in 144 countries with at least 1,000 respondents per country, found that volunteering was the least common of the three activities.

Gallup Gallup's data visualization showing the global trend of generosity.

Only one in four adults reported volunteering in the past month they were surveyed, though participation varied widely — ranging from as low as 4% in some countries to as high as 65% in others, primarily in Africa and Southeast Asia.

However, the Philippines ranked fourth, with 44% of respondents saying they had volunteered in 2024. Indonesia led with 65%, followed by Liberia and Kenya.

Meanwhile, countries with the lowest volunteerism rates included Egypt (4%), Bulgaria (5%), Albania (5%) and Cambodia (6%) — all with fewer than one in 10 adults engaging in such activities.

Gallup Gallup's chart highlights the countries with the highest and lowest volunteerism rates in 2024.

Compared to the World Giving Index 2024, which draws on Gallup’s data from 2023 and previous years, the Philippines' volunteerism decreased by four percentage points from 48%.

It placed 30th out of 142 countries in terms of overall generosity, with nearly seven in 10 Filipino adults reporting they helped a stranger in 2023 and 24% saying they donated.

Yet, the Philippines saw one of the biggest rebounds in generosity in 2023, bouncing back after a dip in 2022, the report found.

Gallup’s latest study also emphasized the stark global disparity in volunteerism.

Some countries in Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East saw their rates drop by at least 10 points, while nations like Myanmar, Senegal and Uganda saw the complete reverse or an increase of at least 10 points.

Are people tired of giving?

Even though volunteerism dropped by four percentage points, from 30% to 26%, Gallup noted that the rate remains higher than global levels recorded from 2006 to 2020.

It suggested that “philanthropic fatigue” likely caused the decline, especially after the world reeled from the COVID-19 pandemic.

People may have also “shifted priorities” due to economic concerns, the study cited how fewer people felt financially secure in 2024 than in 2023.

Another recent study found that 80% of Filipinos are embracing the "you only live once" (YOLO) mindset, prioritizing immediate gratification over long-term, meaningful pursuits due to fears of the uncertain future.

“However, the trend raises concerns about the future of philanthropy and community involvement, especially as a number of donor countries cut back on development aid,” the report read.

This doesn’t just affect the country’s education and health programs — it also threatens the livelihoods of Filipinos working in NGOs that depend on foreign aid to sustain their advocacy efforts.

Gallup’s full study will be released in March, in line with its 2025 World Happiness Report.