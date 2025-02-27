^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE
February 27, 2025 | 9:48am
A worker of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety dismantles illegal campaign posters as part of the local government’s Oplan Baklas yesterday.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here.

Risa presses Chiz on Senate caucus

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Senate deputy minority leader Risa Hontiveros yesterday urged Senate President Francis Escudero to call an all-senator caucus...
Preventing Duterte 2.0? VP Sara&rsquo;s impeachment is a reckoning for past crimes &mdash; senator

By Jean Mangaluz | 16 hours ago
With the country facing the possibility of Vice President Duterte assuming the presidency in 2028, her impending impeachment...
Sara Duterte's impeachment trial expected to define public opinion as Filipinos remain split &mdash; survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 16 hours ago
Filipinos remain deeply divided over Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment, with many still undecided on whether...
Kidnapped Chinese student freed; PNP says no ransom paid

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The 14-year-old male Chinese student who was kidnapped last week was found in Parañaque City on Tuesday night.
SC seeks Palace, Congress comment on VP impeachment plea

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has directed the House of Representatives and the Senate to comment on the petition of Vice President Sara...
SC justice questions transfer of PhilHealth funds

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier has questioned the government’s transfer of unutilized funds of the...
36 party-list groups may be disqualified

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
At least 36 party-list organizations may be barred from participating in the May 2025 midterm polls for violating rules on campaign posters.
SWS: Admin bets maintain lead in Senate race

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Administration bets continue to dominate the first pre-election survey of the Social Weather Stations since the campaign period started earlier this month.
Philippines pushes enforcement of nuclear test ban

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Philippines has called for the urgent entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.
