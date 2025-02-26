â€˜Chinese to Chineseâ€™ crime: POGOs, ex-cops to blame for kidnapped Sino student â€” DILG

‘Chinese to Chinese’ crime: POGOs, ex-cops to blame for kidnapped Sino student — DILG

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) described the recent kidnapping of a Sino student as a "Chinese against Chinese" crime.

News of a missing student from an exclusive school from Taguig City began circulating among outlets on Tuesday evening — the same night that the child was recovered.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Wednesday, February 26, said the child was reportedly missing on February 20 after he was dismissed from school in the afternoon. The boy and his driver never made it home, and their family vehicle was later found southbound on C-5 Road.

The parents reported him missing the following day, February 21.

During the search, another vehicle was found in San Rafael, Bulacan — along with the slain family driver. This eliminated the driver as an assailant.

Authorities were able to find several clues inside the vehicle with the slain driver. They were able to find photos, conversations, cellphone numbers and other evidence.

The kidnappers initially demanded a whopping $20 million ransom, according to Remulla, but later attempted to renegotiate it to $1 million.

By Saturday, February 22, things took a turn for the worse when the kidnappers sent a video showing the victim having one of his fingers cut off. The following day, they sent another video of the child singing their younger sibling’s favorite song as proof of life.

“Kumanta iyong bata, nakangiti naman at mula sa video na iyon ay mukhang in good health,” Remulla said in a briefing in Malacañan Palace. (The child was singing, he was smiling and he looked like he was in good health.)

By Monday, February 24, the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) managed to trace the signal of the abductor’s phone. However, the call was linked to a location different from where the victim was being held.

Authorities made significant progress on Tuesday, February 25, when they detected a signal from a moving vehicle. The signal came from one of the cellphone numbers found in an abandoned vehicle in Bulacan.

A hot pursuit ensued, but while authorities had a signal to track, they could not immediately determine which vehicle it was coming from.

“In that pursuit, a few minutes after, in the Parañaque area, may nakita silang isang bata na naka-pajama na nakatayo sa gitna ng kalye na may benda ang kamay. The choice was pursuing the vehicle or securing the child. Obviously, ang AKG inuna iyong bata,” Remulla said.

(In that pursuit, a few minutes later, in the Parañaque area, they saw a child that was wearing pajamas standing in the middle of the road with a bandage on his hand. The choice was pursuing the vehicle or securing the child. Obviously, the AKG chose the child.)

Police reunited the father and child. Remulla said the child was happy and did not cry upon being reunited. The DILG chief emphasized that no ransom was paid.

PNP-AKG Director Colonel Elmer Ragay said police are investigating a Chinese-led group linked to previous kidnappings.

Meanwhile, Remulla said the victim likely comes from a family of former Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) owners. Authorities also believe that POGO operators were behind the kidnapping.

“Alam natin na Chinese to Chinese ang crime na ito dahil ang communication ng magulang sa kidnappers ay through WeChat at Chinese ang kanilang usapan – Chinese to Chinese,” Remulla said.

(We know that this is a Chinese to Chinese crime because the communications of the parents and the kidnappers was on WeChat and the language they used was Chinese to Chinese.)

The syndicate allegedly employed former bodyguards—military and police personnel who went absent without leave (AWOL).

Remulla said authorities already know the identities of these former cops and soldiers but will not disclose them yet.