LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

February 26, 2025 | 9:45am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections Chairperson George Erwin Garcia and National Printing Office (NPO) Director Revsee Escobedo spearhead the resumption of ballot printing for the upcoming midterm election at the NPO office on Jan. 27, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

‘PNP chief’ convoy held for EDSA busway use

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
A convoy allegedly transporting the “PNP chief” was flagged down for alleged unauthorized use of the EDSA busway...
SC seeks Palace, Congress comment on VP impeachment plea

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The Supreme Court has directed the House of Representatives and the Senate to comment on the petition of Vice President Sara...
Congress given 10 days to comment on Sara Duterte's impeachment challenge

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
In a press briefing on February 25, Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting said that the House of Representatives, Senate...
Religious leaders call for resistance vs oppression

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Church leaders have spoken out during the 39th anniversary of the EDSA people power revolt, on choosing sides, silence in...
Marcos urged to call special session to expedite Sara Duterte's impeachment trial

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
With Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial hanging in the balance, lawmakers are urging President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos...
Yolanda victims pray for Pope Francis’ healing

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
The Archdiocese of Palo, Leyte continues to offer prayers for the swift recovery of Pope Francis, who visited their province...
Party-list group faces disqualification case for vote-buying

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The party-list group Construction Workers Solidarity is now at risk of disqualification from the midterm elections due to...
DA orders inspection of onion warehouses

By Christine Boton | 12 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has ordered the Bureau of Plant Industry to inspect onion storage facilities nationwide to determine...
PNP boosts crackdown on illegal POGOs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Despite the government’s ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators, criminal rings linked to the industry continue to operate, prompting the Philippine National Police to intensify its crackdown on illegal...
