Comelec: 63% of 72 million ballots for midterm polls printed

Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 6:02pm
Comelec: 63% of 72 million ballots for midterm polls printed
A worker verifies printed ballots which will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has completed more than half of the official ballot printing for the 2025 midterm elections, the poll body announced on Tuesday, February 25.

As of today, 63.32% of the 72.09 million official ballots, or approximately 45.65 million, have been printed.

Comelec reported that Miru Systems and the National Printing Office (NPO) have printed nearly equal shares of the completed ballots: 22.57 million by Miru and 23.08 million by the NPO.

Ballot printing resumed a month ago after the Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the disqualification of several local candidates, prompting a reprint. 

Despite the withdrawal of some candidates, Comelec earlier said it would not reprint ballots.

With just over two months left before the elections, 26.45 million ballots remain to be printed. Comelec, however, expects to complete the process ahead of schedule by March 9 or 10.

Of the remaining ballots, Miru Systems is set to print 14.23 million, while the NPO will handle 12.17 million.

The midterm elections, set for May 12, 2025, will determine new senators, congressional representatives, and local officials. — Reports from Dominique Nicole Flores

