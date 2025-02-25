Inexperienced lawmakers are a waste of taxpayers' money â€” Palace

Inexperienced lawmakers are a waste of taxpayers' money — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Candidates seeking a Senate seat should reconsider their bid if they only intend to treat the Upper Chamber as an apprenticeship, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said on Tuesday, February 25.

With the campaign season in full swing, candidates and their endorsers have begun trading inflammatory statements. Former President Rodrigo Duterte is no exception, as he continues to hurl accusations against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

During campaign rallies for his bets, Marcos has been known to take veiled jabs at Duterte without directly naming him. Duterte, however, has openly lambasted Marcos.

When asked about these exchanges, Castro responded, "Bato, bato sa langit," a Filipino phrase meaning that if a remark affects someone, it is a reflection on them.

As an example, Castro said that if someone states candidates should not run if they are inexperienced, an aspirant has only themselves to blame if they take offense.

Castro, however, doubled down on her statement. "They should not run because being a senator is not an apprenticeship," she said.

“Nakita natin siguro kung anong naging klase ngayon ang… papaano ang nangyayari minsan sa mga hearing, especially kung hindi nila alam ang procedure sa Senado. Isang kawalan, sayang ang oras, kawalan ito sa pondo ng bayan. So, sana lang, ang request natin, doon sa mga tatakbo, siguraduhin ninyo naman po kapag nanalo kayo ay may alam na kayo. Iyon lang po,” Castro said.

(We saw what kind of… what happens sometimes when in hearings, especially if they do not know the procedures of the Senate. It is a loss, a waste of time, a waste of the country’s funds. So our request is, to those who will run, make sure that if you win, you have knowledge. That’s it.)

Marcos has consistently touted that his administration's candidates are experienced, including several reelectionists, former senators and incumbent lawmakers from the House of Representatives.