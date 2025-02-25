China vessels kept distance during PH-France joint sail in West Philippine Sea â€” Navy

China vessels kept distance during PH-France joint sail in West Philippine Sea — Navy

Philippines and France’s assets soar side by side, with the mighty Charles de Gaulle standing watch in the background during the Maritime Cooperative Activity on February 21.

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese vessels maintained a distance of more than 120 nautical miles during joint maritime exercises conducted by the Philippines and France last week, according to the Philippine Navy.

"During the conduct of the multilateral cooperative activity with the French Navy and the Armed Forces, there were no PLA Navy, Coast Guard, or maritime militia noted within close proximity. They were at a distance of more than 120 nautical miles away," said Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, during a press conference on Tuesday, February 25.

When asked about the absence of Chinese vessels during the drills, Trinidad said this shows the benefit of international cooperation in the region.

"While we do not control the actions of the PLA Navy, the Coast Guard, or the maritime militia, I would like to highlight that the presence of foreign navies in our maritime domain only speaks of the strengthening of relationships between the country of that particular navy," Trinidad said.

China warships' "illegal and coercive actions" tend to subside during multinational exercises involving other countries, Trinidad said.

"Actions of the government to bring in other nations to observe and protect the rules-based international order are very much welcome, and we have noted a marked decrease in the illegal and coercive actions of the PLA Navy each time there is a multilateral or bilateral maritime cooperative activity," said Trinidad, adding that more similar exercises are expected in the future.

The maritime exercise between the Philippines and France took place on February 21, marking the Armed Forces of the Philippines' third consecutive week of joint maritime activities in the West Philippine Sea.

The exercise involved multiple naval and air assets from both countries, including the BRP Jose Rizal, the French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, and several other vessels.

Activities during the exercise included communications drills, tactical maneuvers, anti-submarine warfare exercises, and personnel exchanges—all designed to enhance interoperability between the two forces. — Cristina Chi