^

Headlines

China vessels kept distance during PH-France joint sail in West Philippine Sea — Navy

Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 2:42pm
China vessels kept distance during PH-France joint sail in West Philippine Sea â€” Navy
Philippines and France’s assets soar side by side, with the mighty Charles de Gaulle standing watch in the background during the Maritime Cooperative Activity on February 21.
Armed Forces of the Philippines / 5th Fighter Wing / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese vessels maintained a distance of more than 120 nautical miles during joint maritime exercises conducted by the Philippines and France last week, according to the Philippine Navy.

"During the conduct of the multilateral cooperative activity with the French Navy and the Armed Forces, there were no PLA Navy, Coast Guard, or maritime militia noted within close proximity. They were at a distance of more than 120 nautical miles away," said Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, during a press conference on Tuesday, February 25.

When asked about the absence of Chinese vessels during the drills, Trinidad said this shows the benefit of international cooperation in the region.

"While we do not control the actions of the PLA Navy, the Coast Guard, or the maritime militia, I would like to highlight that the presence of foreign navies in our maritime domain only speaks of the strengthening of relationships between the country of that particular navy," Trinidad said.  

China warships' "illegal and coercive actions" tend to subside during multinational exercises involving other countries, Trinidad said.

"Actions of the government to bring in other nations to observe and protect the rules-based international order are very much welcome, and we have noted a marked decrease in the illegal and coercive actions of the PLA Navy each time there is a multilateral or bilateral maritime cooperative activity," said Trinidad, adding that more similar exercises are expected in the future.

The maritime exercise between the Philippines and France took place on February 21, marking the Armed Forces of the Philippines' third consecutive week of joint maritime activities in the West Philippine Sea. 

The exercise involved multiple naval and air assets from both countries, including the BRP Jose Rizal, the French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, and several other vessels.

Activities during the exercise included communications drills, tactical maneuvers, anti-submarine warfare exercises, and personnel exchanges—all designed to enhance interoperability between the two forces. — Cristina Chi

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

PHILIPPINE NAVY

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 Filipinos arrested in HK for trying to withdraw $10 billion

2 Filipinos arrested in HK for trying to withdraw $10 billion

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Two Filipinos in Hong Kong have been arrested after attempting to withdraw $10 billion from an HSBC branch using fake do...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to call special session to expedite Sara Duterte's impeachment trial

Marcos urged to call special session to expedite Sara Duterte's impeachment trial

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
With Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial hanging in the balance, lawmakers are urging President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte claims government infiltrated by insurgents

Sara Duterte claims government infiltrated by insurgents

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
Duterte's unsubstantiated claims about communist infiltration in the government echo similar rhetoric used during her...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz to House: Prepare evidence for VP Sara&rsquo;s impeach trial

Chiz to House: Prepare evidence for VP Sara’s impeach trial

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Instead of pressuring and calling for the immediate convening of the impeachment court, Senate President Francis Escudero...
Headlines
fbtw
Trillanes files supplemental complaint vs Paolo Duterte over 2017 shabu shipment

Trillanes files supplemental complaint vs Paolo Duterte over 2017 shabu shipment

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV has filed a supplemental affidavit in connection with his drug smuggling complaints against...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Projecting naval power: Inside France&rsquo;s aircraft carrier

Projecting naval power: Inside France’s aircraft carrier

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, the flagship of the French Navy, arrived in the Philippines on February 21,...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Amihan to affect Luzon, easterlies in Mindanao

PAGASA: Amihan to affect Luzon, easterlies in Mindanao

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon may expect cloudy...
Headlines
fbtw
EDSA to celebrate faith aspect of people power

EDSA to celebrate faith aspect of people power

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
This year, the EDSA Shrine will emphasize the “spiritual component” of the EDSA people power revolution, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec studying mandatory attendance at poll debates

Comelec studying mandatory attendance at poll debates

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is studying the legality of mandating the attendance of candidates in election debates.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with