^

Headlines

Is Marcos trying to erase 'People Power'? Palace says ‘president can't erase history’

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 1:06pm
Is Marcos trying to erase 'People Power'? Palace says â€˜president can't erase historyâ€™
Filipinos gather at the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, to commemorate the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines  — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision not to halt classes and work for the People Power Anniversary is not an effort to erase history, the Palace said on Tuesday, February 25. 

The 1986 People Power Revolution led to the ouster of his father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., marking the end of his two-decade rule.

For the second consecutive year, Marcos Jr. has not declared the anniversary a non-working holiday, drawing criticism from those who see it as an attempt to diminish its historical significance.

However, Malacañang maintains that there is no effort to erase history.

“Mayroon po bang pinahinto ang pangulo na anumang activity na patungkol sa commemoration ng EDSA [People Power Revolution]? Since the time na siya ay naging pangulo, wala tayong narinig na anumang pagpapahinto ng anumang events, any activities na maaaring mag commemorate ng nasabing event,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press briefing. 

(Did the president try to stop any activities about the commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution? Since the time he became president, there has been no stopping of any events or activities that could commemorate the said event.) 

Castro even argued that history cannot be changed. 

“Paano natin mabubura ang history? History is history. Hindi po kakayanin ng presidente na mabura sa ating history,” she said. 

(How do we erase history? History is history. The president cannot erase history.) 

While Marcos Jr. did not declare the People Power anniversary as a non-working holiday, it was recognized as a special working day. 

Several schools across the country have suspended classes as an act of solidarity to commemorate the anniversary, and to protest attempts to whitewash the history of EDSA People Power. 

Castro believed that this alone showed that the Palace was not trying to revise history. 

“I think it means a lot to all the people. You are encouraged to go out, to do the activities, to commiserate the EDSA People Power,” Castro said. 

The EDSA People Power is hailed as one of the country’s most vital feats of democracy, ending the brutal Martial Law regime of Marcos Sr. 

The Martial Law era saw the killing of 3,200 people, the torturing of 34,000 and the imprisonment of 70,000 people, according to Amnesty International. 

Despite this, Marcos Jr. has insisted that his father and namesake is not a dictator, believing those critics to be wrong. 

BONGBONG MARCOS

EDSA

FERDINAND MARCOS SR.

PEOPLE POWER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 Filipinos arrested in HK for trying to withdraw $10 billion

2 Filipinos arrested in HK for trying to withdraw $10 billion

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Two Filipinos in Hong Kong have been arrested after attempting to withdraw $10 billion from an HSBC branch using fake do...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to call special session to expedite Sara Duterte's impeachment trial

Marcos urged to call special session to expedite Sara Duterte's impeachment trial

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 21 hours ago
With Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial hanging in the balance, lawmakers are urging President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte claims government infiltrated by insurgents

Sara Duterte claims government infiltrated by insurgents

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
Duterte's unsubstantiated claims about communist infiltration in the government echo similar rhetoric used during her...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz to House: Prepare evidence for VP Sara&rsquo;s impeach trial

Chiz to House: Prepare evidence for VP Sara’s impeach trial

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Instead of pressuring and calling for the immediate convening of the impeachment court, Senate President Francis Escudero...
Headlines
fbtw
EDSA to celebrate faith aspect of people power

EDSA to celebrate faith aspect of people power

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
This year, the EDSA Shrine will emphasize the “spiritual component” of the EDSA people power revolution, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US exempts $336 million Philippines aid from freeze

US exempts $336 million Philippines aid from freeze

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The United States has exempted a “portion” of its military assistance to the Philippines from its foreign aid...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace says Dutertes seeking to regain power

Palace says Dutertes seeking to regain power

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The word war between the Marcos administration and the Duterte camp raged on yesterday as Malacañang accused the former...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil firms hike pump prices today

Oil firms hike pump prices today

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
Concerns over potential supply disruptions are set to trigger another round of fuel price hikes today.
Headlines
fbtw
Critically ill pope had a good night, Vatican says

Critically ill pope had a good night, Vatican says

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Pope Francis, hospitalized in critical condition with pneumonia in both lungs, is in a good mood after a peaceful night, the...
Headlines
fbtw
BI eyes speedier deportation of POGO workers

BI eyes speedier deportation of POGO workers

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Expediting the deportation of Philippine offshore gaming operator workers is a primary concern, the Bureau of Immigration...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with