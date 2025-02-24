Marcos hopes for Pope Francisâ€™ recovery

Marcos hopes for Pope Francis’ recovery

In this file photo from January 2015, Pope Francis is in the Philippines for an apostolic visit

MANILA, Philippines — As the world waits for updates on Pope Francis’ condition, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined Catholics worldwide in hoping for the pontiff's recovery.

The Vatican said that Pope Francis has pneumonia on both of his lungs, and is currently in critical condition.

“Nakakalungkot na marinig ang malubhang karamdaman ni Pope Francis. Sa mga sandaling ito, kaisa tayo ng buong mundo sa panalangin para sa kanyang kalakasan at paggaling. Nawa’y patuloy siyang patnubayan at palakasin ng Panginoon upang magpatuloy sa kanyang misyon ng pananampalataya at pagmamahal sa sangkatauhan,” Marcos said in a statement on Monday, February 24.

(It is sad to think that Pope Francis’ condition is declining. In these moments, we are one with the world in praying for his strength and recovery. May the Lord guide him and make him strong so that he can continue his mission of faith and love for the people.)

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the reported frontrunners for the papacy should Pope Francis pass away, has also called for prayers for the Holy Father.

Pope Francis assumed the papacy in 2013. He made history on several fronts: from being the first Latin American pope to being the first Jesuit one as well.

He lifted his name from St. Francis of Assisi, the first pope to ever lift his name from the said saint. St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and the environment.

Staying true to his namesake’s spirit, Pope Francis authored the landmark Laudato si', the encyclical that called upon people to act against the destruction of the environment.

Pope Francis is known for his inclusive style of leadership and his commitment to social justice, often speaking on issues of injustice and violence.

Pope Francis visited the predominantly Catholic Philippines in 2015 in light of the devastation caused by Typhoon Yolanda, earning the moniker of “Lolo Kiko” or Grandpa Kiko.