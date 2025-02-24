^

Headlines

Marcos hopes for Pope Francis’ recovery

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 5:35pm
Marcos hopes for Pope Francisâ€™ recovery
In this file photo from January 2015, Pope Francis is in the Philippines for an apostolic visit
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines — As the world waits for updates on Pope Francis’ condition, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined Catholics worldwide in hoping for the pontiff's recovery.

The Vatican said that Pope Francis has pneumonia on both of his lungs, and is currently in critical condition. 

“Nakakalungkot na marinig ang malubhang karamdaman ni Pope Francis. Sa mga sandaling ito, kaisa tayo ng buong mundo sa panalangin para sa kanyang kalakasan at paggaling. Nawa’y patuloy siyang patnubayan at palakasin ng Panginoon upang magpatuloy sa kanyang misyon ng pananampalataya at pagmamahal sa sangkatauhan,” Marcos said in a statement on Monday, February 24. 

(It is sad to think that Pope Francis’ condition is declining. In these moments, we are one with the world in praying for his strength and recovery. May the Lord guide him and make him strong so that he can continue his mission of faith and love for the people.) 

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the reported frontrunners for the papacy should Pope Francis pass away, has also called for prayers for the Holy Father. 

Pope Francis assumed the papacy in 2013. He made history on several fronts: from being the first Latin American pope to being the first Jesuit one as well. 

He lifted his name from St. Francis of Assisi, the first pope to ever lift his name from the said saint. St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and the environment. 

Staying true to his namesake’s spirit, Pope Francis authored the landmark Laudato si', the encyclical that called upon people to act against the destruction of the environment. 

Pope Francis is known for his inclusive style of leadership and his commitment to social justice, often speaking on issues of injustice and violence. 

Pope Francis visited the predominantly Catholic Philippines in 2015 in light of the devastation caused by Typhoon Yolanda, earning the moniker of “Lolo Kiko” or Grandpa Kiko.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

POPE FRANCIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiz to House: Prepare evidence for VP Sara&rsquo;s impeach trial

Chiz to House: Prepare evidence for VP Sara’s impeach trial

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Instead of pressuring and calling for the immediate convening of the impeachment court, Senate President Francis Escudero...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Impeach delay not fault of House&rsquo;

‘Impeach delay not fault of House’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
It’s not the fault of the House of Representatives that the nation will have to wait for months for the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero not interested in VP post

Escudero not interested in VP post

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Senate President Francis Escudero is not interested in being Vice President in case the impeached Sara Duterte gets convicted...
Headlines
fbtw
BOC: Heads to roll over resale of seized cigarettes

BOC: Heads to roll over resale of seized cigarettes

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) will cooperate with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)’s probe into the alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace calls Duterte &lsquo;a one-man fake news factory&rsquo;

Palace calls Duterte ‘a one-man fake news factory’

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Malacañang did not mince words in responding to former president Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
80% of Filipinos adopt YOLO mindset amid uncertainties &mdash; study

80% of Filipinos adopt YOLO mindset amid uncertainties — study

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
The unpredictable nature of life today has sparked a cultural shift among Filipinos, with most adopting the “you only...
Headlines
fbtw
Another jet ski joke? BSP, Palace reject Duterte&rsquo;s claim that Marcos stole gold reserves

Another jet ski joke? BSP, Palace reject Duterte’s claim that Marcos stole gold reserves

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Malacañang thumbed down former president Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stole the...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
US lifts freeze on a 'portion' of military aid to the Philippines

US lifts freeze on a 'portion' of military aid to the Philippines

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Monday, February 24 that the United States has exempted a portion of its foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with