^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 4:11pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A farmer works in a rice field at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 3 after its explosive eruption on December 9.

Kanlaon has been continuously displaying seismic activity as early as June this year but has since remained in Alert Level 2 until December 9.

Upgrading the alert status from Level 2 (increasing unrest) to Level 3 (magmatic unrest) means that a “magmatic eruption has begun that may progress to further explosive eruptions,” according to Phivolcs.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiz to House: Prepare evidence for VP Sara&rsquo;s impeach trial

Chiz to House: Prepare evidence for VP Sara’s impeach trial

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Instead of pressuring and calling for the immediate convening of the impeachment court, Senate President Francis Escudero...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Impeach delay not fault of House&rsquo;

‘Impeach delay not fault of House’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
It’s not the fault of the House of Representatives that the nation will have to wait for months for the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero not interested in VP post

Escudero not interested in VP post

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Senate President Francis Escudero is not interested in being Vice President in case the impeached Sara Duterte gets convicted...
Headlines
fbtw
BOC: Heads to roll over resale of seized cigarettes

BOC: Heads to roll over resale of seized cigarettes

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) will cooperate with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)’s probe into the alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace calls Duterte &lsquo;a one-man fake news factory&rsquo;

Palace calls Duterte ‘a one-man fake news factory’

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Malacañang did not mince words in responding to former president Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
American man who lived at NAIA departs for Thailand &mdash; Immigration

American man who lived at NAIA departs for Thailand — Immigration

By Ian Laqui | 2 hours ago
The 76-year-old American man who garnered widespread attention for living inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)...
Headlines
fbtw
What to know: Philippines' VFA talks with New Zealand, Canada, France

What to know: Philippines' VFA talks with New Zealand, Canada, France

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Manila is currently in talks to allow military forces from New Zealand, Canada and France to train in the Philippines, with...
Headlines
fbtw
Feb. 25: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene up for 2nd straight week

Feb. 25: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene up for 2nd straight week

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Motorists should brace for a fuel price hike for the second consecutive week, starting Tuesday, February 25.
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers bewail low tomato farmgate price

Farmers bewail low tomato farmgate price

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Farmers are suffering as the farmgate price of tomatoes has dropped to P8 per kilo amid the peak harvest, according to farmers’ group...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with