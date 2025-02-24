^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 3:17pm
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections (Comelec) personnel insert official ballots into machines for verification at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City on Jan. 15, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 64 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially started on February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

Chiz to House: Prepare evidence for VP Sara’s impeach trial

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Instead of pressuring and calling for the immediate convening of the impeachment court, Senate President Francis Escudero...
‘Impeach delay not fault of House’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
It’s not the fault of the House of Representatives that the nation will have to wait for months for the impeachment...
BOC: Heads to roll over resale of seized cigarettes

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) will cooperate with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)’s probe into the alleged...
Escudero not interested in VP post

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Senate President Francis Escudero is not interested in being Vice President in case the impeached Sara Duterte gets convicted...
EDSA revolt campaign plays ‘Nilarong Pinoy’

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Buhay Ang People Power Campaign Network went to Rizal Park in Manila yesterday to play “Nilarong Pinoy” or games with political twists.
Feb. 25: Gasoline, diesel, kerosene up for 2nd straight week

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Motorists should brace for a fuel price hike for the second consecutive week, starting Tuesday, February 25.
Farmers bewail low tomato farmgate price

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Farmers are suffering as the farmgate price of tomatoes has dropped to P8 per kilo amid the peak harvest, according to farmers’ group...
Palace calls Duterte ‘a one-man fake news factory’

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Malacañang did not mince words in responding to former president Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that President Marcos...
DepEd to distribute tablets, modules in risk areas

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to distribute 74,492 tablets and 87 million learning modules to students in “high...
